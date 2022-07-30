ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

How Brad Pitt’s Relationship With His Kids Is Reportedly Holding Up Amid Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

By Lauren Vanderveen
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ew64q_0gyrYPwr00

When Brad Pitt's not busy kicking serious ass on screen , he's fighting a real-life battle on multiple legal fronts. Though the 58-year-old has technically been separated from his ex, Angelina Jolie, since 2019, their divorce lingers in purgatory until the two can come to a steady agreement on the custody of their younger children, as well as the division of their assets. But that seems a far way off, especially given how Pitt ultimately decided to sue the former Tomb Raider star for recently selling her share of their French chateau/winery (allegedly without his needed approval). Amidst the whole ordeal, a new report hints at the status of his relationship with his six kids.

The former Hollywood couple share Maddox, 20, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Angelina Jolie now has sole custody of the minor kids, with Brad Pitt getting visitation rights, following a lengthy battle over their prior joint custody arrangement. Nevertheless, Pitt continues to push back against the changes in court, although things are at a standstill at the moment. A source for People claims that despite the drama, all the kids are on good terms with the Fury actor:

Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them.

Whether that’s really the case is a different story. Angelina Jolie had accused her ex of committing domestic violence against both her and their kids in the past. And a different source for Us Weekly alleges that her former husband believes that the mom of six is hoping to stall matters so that they “will want nothing to do” with him by the time they are all legal adults and the custody battle won’t legally matter anymore as a result.

The two-time Oscar winner, who has taken to promoting his assassin role in Bullet Train with red carpet skirt fashion , has been candid about having struggled with depression and loneliness for most of his life. But he added that he’s come to accept the duality of his nature, and it seems that Brad Pitt is aiming to “catch those moments of joy,” regardless. People’s source explained what outlets Pitt uses to cope, saying:

Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances.

He had been hoping to revive a famous old recording studio on his Chateau Miraval winery property. But since Angelina Jolie sold her shares to an outside company with alleged ties to the Russian government , Brad Pitt doesn’t have as much freedom to run the business/are as he once did. It’s said that he won’t even be able to live on the estate as he has in the past. The latest intel suggests, too, that Pitt’s “hatred” of his ex Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star is the real reason for the ongoing fight about the location.

The good news is that Brangelina are reportedly on the same page about wanting their kids to be happy going forward. More good news for Brad Pitt is that he’s making a major acting comeback this year after being largely absent since his 2019 film Ad Astra . His turn as “Ladybug” in Bullet Train can be seen by moviegoers on August 5, and the 1920s period drama Babylon from director Damien Chazelle, starring Pitt and Margot Robbie, comes out on Christmas Day. All of this and more is slated on the 2022 movie schedule .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Margot Robbie
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Us Weekly#Domestic Violence#Tomb Raider#French#Shiloh
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy