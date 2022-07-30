Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks on conference realignment

247sports.com
Fired Up: Fitz believes this could be a special season for Kansas State led by a special young man
The question: During an August 1, 2022, appearance on The Horn in Austin, Texas, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about the promise of this season for the Kansas State Wildcats and then shared his thoughts on running back Deuce Vaughn, a native of Round Rock, Texas, which is directly north of Austin. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards
Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
Topeka sports facility is set to open this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
‘As an alumnus, I’m very concerned:’ Number of faculty members with tenure at the University of Kansas decreases by 34.1% since 2009, KUAAUP data shows
While he was a student at the University of Kansas, Jonah Stiel spent 10 hours almost every week in James Blakemore’s lab investigating how to store renewable energy for future use. Stiel, a chemistry major from Topeka, says one of the most valuable parts of his research was interacting...
There will be an opportunity for a free train ride
There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
Goodyear workers reach tentative agreement in contract negotiations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tentative agreement for a 4-year contract has been reached between Goodyear and the United Steelworkers on Saturday evening, July 30. “When Goodyear finally moved in a positive manner within an hour left before expiration the USW granted a 24-hour extension,” the union said in a statement on its website. “Management moved because of the resolve and solidarity the membership has shown since we began negotiations. We granted the extension because we needed time to evaluate the offer, we did not want to call a strike if management finally realized we were not going to accept some of their ridiculous demands.”
MHK man arrested for arson in connection with July 16 incident
Riley County Police Department arrested Russell Royal Springer in connection with a July 16, 2022 incident. On Saturday, July 16th, Springer started a fire on a picnic table at Blue Earth Plaza using toilet paper. The fire caused $350 worth of damage at Blue Earth Plaza. Bond was set at...
