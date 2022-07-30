www.interlochenpublicradio.org
HUP all night: Traverse City sisters paddle for redemption with support from community
The Treston sisters carry their canoe over the Alcona Dam while their mother, Jan checks on them July 30. In the world of professional canoe racing, it means hurry up and paddle. It’s what racers chant to each other as they synchronize each stroke of the paddle. With blistered...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
0000 River, Gaylord, Otsego County, MI, 49735
Zillow Gone Wild goes nuts for Hobbit-looking Michigan Mushroom House hitting market
CHARLEVOIX, MI - You won’t find too many homes in Michigan which turn heads more than this one. One of the famous hobbit-looking Mushroom Houses in Charlevoix has hit the market for a cool $4.5 million and it’s gone a bit nuts on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page with thousands and thousands of shares.
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
