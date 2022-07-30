Phillies Trade Rumors: Angels' Noah Syndergaard Scouted Ahead of Deadline

bleacherreport.com
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Breaking: Angels Make Decision On Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere - at least this season. The Los Angeles Angels superstar had been rumored to be on the trade block heading into Tuesday night's deadline. However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels have decided to hold onto Ohtani. "Breaking: Angels have...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Report: Phillies Linked to A's Laureano
The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked via trade to a variety of centerfielders, but the top market choice is Ramón Laureano.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Braves Are Acquiring Veteran Closer From The Angels
The Atlanta Braves acquired some valuable bullpen help at the trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Braves made a move for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who finished last season with 34 saves and a 2.83 ERA. Iglesias signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Halos last winter...
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
San Diego Padres have made a run at Shohei Ohtani
We’re less than 48 hours away from the MLB’s trade deadline passing, and several big names remain on the block.
Bleacher Report
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres Near Deal for Nats Star Amid Dodgers, Cardinals Buzz
It's looking increasingly like Juan Soto has played his last game for the Washington Nationals. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Padres are "getting close" to acquiring Soto:. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com added that the belief is the Padres are gaining momentum for a deal:. Those reports...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Trade Rumors: Teams Inquired About Gleyber Torres Around Deadline
The New York Yankees have received "inquires" about veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres, according to YES Network's Jack Curry. The Bronx Bombers are running out of time to get something across the line, with the 2022 MLB trade deadline due to expire at 6 p.m. ET. New York has been...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: 'Growing Sense' Juan Soto, Josh Bell Are Traded to Padres
With hours to go before the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, the San Diego Padres appear to be the front-runner in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Per Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post, there is a "growing sense" around the league that the Padres will land the 23-year-old All-Star and perhaps get Josh Bell in the same package from the Washington Nationals.
Bleacher Report
Nats' Juan Soto on Trade Rumors: 'I'm Just Another Player, Another Employee Here'
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto addressed his feelings concerning the flurry of rumors about his future ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Soto homered in Monday night's 7-3 loss to the New York Mets in what could end up being his final game with the Nats. "I feel good where...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Reportedly Trade Joey Gallo to Dodgers for Clayton Beeter
The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to trade outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times confirmed a deal is done, pending physicals. Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets reported the Dodgers will send minor...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Updated 2022 Lineup, Payroll After Reported Juan Soto, Josh Bell Trade
The San Diego Padres reportedly provided a massive boost to their World Series chances with a blockbuster deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan provided details of the agreement, which is still...
Bleacher Report
How Juan Soto, Josh Bell Trade to Padres Impacts 2022 World Series Race
The National League pennant race has shifted dramatically with the San Diego Padres on the verge of acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Padres will send MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Jarlin Susana and one other Major League player to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Soto and Bell.
Bleacher Report
Tyler Mahle Traded to Twins from Reds for 3 Prospects in Deadline Deal
The Cincinnati Reds' fire sale continued on Tuesday with Tyler Mahle being the latest player moved by the front office. Cincinnati sent Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, receiving infielder Spencer Steer, third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand and southpaw Steven Hajjar in return. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and C....
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals
The MLB trade deadline came and went on Thursday evening, and it was a doozy. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest moves and subsequent reactions as the baseball world was a flurry in major trades. The Big One. Obviously, the biggest news on the day was the San...
