Flood Recovery: At least 37 dead, heat descends on flooded eastern Kentucky towns

Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
Texas governor sends bus of migrants to NYC
A group of migrants sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in Manhattan by bus on Friday, escalating what Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday called a “crisis” fueled by a lack of city housing and resources for asylum seekers. The drop-off marked the first...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in favor...
Ohio retailers hope for boost during tax-free weekend
CLEVELAND — This weekend the Buckeye State is giving shoppers a little extra bang for their buck. The state’s sales tax holiday started at midnight Friday, Aug. 5 and goes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. During the holiday, items of clothing priced at $75 or less, and...
As Wisconsin State Fair kicks off, first fairgoers enjoy traditions, new foods
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, die-hard enthusiasts crowded the gates at State Fair Park, not wanting to miss a minute of the fun. Tim Hourigan and Andy Wagner were among them. The two Greenfield friends were lined up...
Gov. DeSantis announces expansion of new opioid recovery program to 12 counties
FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the expansion of a new opioid recovery program in Florida, the first of its kind in the nation, according to state officials. The new addiction care network — Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) — is run through the Department of Health, Department...
Ohio State Fair welcomes diverse music, entertainment lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alicia Shoults, Ohio State Fair assistant general manager, is familiar with booking a variety of entertainment each year. “It takes months and months of work to find the appropriate balance of acts,” she said. She said it's a lot of work to accommodate most artists'...
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Decision 2022: The race for Florida governor: Nikki Fried
We’re now less than a month away from the Aug. 23 primary election. Vote-by-mail ballots heading out already and early voting starting in a few weeks. The top race on the ballot for Democrats is the primary for governor. Voters will see four names on their ballots: Charlie Crist,...
3 years marked since El Paso mass shooting as country continues to grapple with gun violence
EL PASO, Texas — Wednesday marks three years since one of the darkest days in Texas history. A gunman opened fire inside an El Paso-area Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more. The accused shooter has yet to go to trial, and the ensuing...
'Unconscionable': Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren speaks out against DeSantis
TAMPA — About 24 hours after he was suspended as state attorney of the 13th Judicial District, Andrew Warren said he is still exploring his legal options. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren spoke with reporters Friday morning. He criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for both the suspension and timing. Warren...
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
Halloween Horror Nights updates and Disney's MagicBand+
As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
