ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flood Recovery: At least 37 dead, heat descends on flooded eastern Kentucky towns

By Bryce Shreve
mynews13.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
mynews13.com

N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
AGRICULTURE
mynews13.com

Texas governor sends bus of migrants to NYC

A group of migrants sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in Manhattan by bus on Friday, escalating what Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday called a “crisis” fueled by a lack of city housing and resources for asylum seekers. The drop-off marked the first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Perry County, KY
Government
State
West Virginia State
County
Perry County, KY
City
Hindman, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
mynews13.com

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in favor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mynews13.com

Ohio retailers hope for boost during tax-free weekend

CLEVELAND — This weekend the Buckeye State is giving shoppers a little extra bang for their buck. The state’s sales tax holiday started at midnight Friday, Aug. 5 and goes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. During the holiday, items of clothing priced at $75 or less, and...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
mynews13.com

Ohio State Fair welcomes diverse music, entertainment lineup

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alicia Shoults, Ohio State Fair assistant general manager, is familiar with booking a variety of entertainment each year. “It takes months and months of work to find the appropriate balance of acts,” she said. She said it's a lot of work to accommodate most artists'...
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount

MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mynews13.com

Decision 2022: The race for Florida governor: Nikki Fried

We’re now less than a month away from the Aug. 23 primary election. Vote-by-mail ballots heading out already and early voting starting in a few weeks. The top race on the ballot for Democrats is the primary for governor. Voters will see four names on their ballots: Charlie Crist,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#National Weather Service#Mudslides#Emergency Management#Kentucky State Police
mynews13.com

Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility

NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
NIAGARA, NY
mynews13.com

Halloween Horror Nights updates and Disney's MagicBand+

As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy