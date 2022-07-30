Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach

cbs12.com
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Blackbird delivers modern Pan-Asian cuisine to Jupiter this fallBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in South Florida were winners of the $57,975.16 prize. The Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the Publix located at 831 Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach and the Murphy USA located at 2745 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth, respectively.
Lake Worth Beach feels micro-units could be the answer
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Lake Worth Beach is looking at micro-units as a way to provide more affordable housing for residents. A micro-unit is a small residential unit with a total square footage of 250 square feet and 750 square feet with a kitchen and bathroom, and may include a maximum of two bedrooms.
Florida's average gas price back below $4/gallon, but only in 3 of 5 counties around here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of gas, which has been getting lower and lower, has reached a milestone in Florida. AAA reported the average price of a regular gallon in the state is now less than $4. In fact, the average was 7 cents less than $4 on Sunday, at $3.929.
Escaped after making wheelies around West Palm but busted a week later for drugs and a gun
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A detective in an unmarked car may not have made this arrest if it wasn't for recognizing the suspect. And the suspect may have avoided arrest if he'd just pulled over. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective reported stopping at a red...
Giving back to the community: Boca Raton Airport Authority hosts school supply drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Ten boxes full of school supplies were donated to the Boca Raton Airport Authority's (BRAA) annual 'Back to School Supply Drive' on Saturday. The BRAA used the supplies to fill backpacks at the 'Back to School Bash' that the Spirt of Giving hosts each year for Palm Beach County.
Local Red Cross volunteers help families in Kentucky
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Red Cross says they have more than 200 volunteer workers in Kentucky, two of them from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast chapter. The volunteers are witnessing firsthand the scale of this tragedy as they help families put their lives back together after the flood water took away everything they had.
Utility worker killed in crash on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A utility worker was killed after a car jumped a curb and struck him on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave, all westbound lanes were closed off as sheriff's deputies investigated the scene. According to investigators, workers were...
Should the Boynton Beach Police Department merge with PBSO?
Boynton Beach, FL (CBS12) — The next step has been taken in the question of whether Boynton Beach will merge its police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO has now submitted its proposal for a possible merger. A city commissioner and a former city commissioner think...
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
Hot start to the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We will warm quickly, and temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s this afternoon. It will feel well into the triple digits with the humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, but a few thunderstorms could move inland later today.
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
Palm Beach County school leaders to discuss changes as summer break ends
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're into August, and the countdown to return to school is on. The School District of Palm Beach County will be holding a back-to-school news conference at 1 p.m. Monday. Officials are expected to address the changes from last year that families should expect when school resumes Aug. 10.
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
Scattered storms return Wednesday afternoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another muggy start to our day, and a few storms could move in later today. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s this morning. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy. As we move through the morning, a few showers could...
Man dead after incident involving Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after an incident involving a Brightline train in Delray Beach. The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed the incident happened Tuesday morning near SE 8th Street and 1st Street. The call for emergency crews came in around 8:50 a.m. after the...
Palm Beach County Food Bank holding back-to-school food drive
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — With a new school year fast approaching, parents will soon have to work school lunches back into their grocery store budgets. It comes as food prices continue to skyrocket and more and more families are turning to local food banks for help. According...
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
Communities, local law enforcement plan to celebrate National Night Out
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Local law enforcement agencies plan to gather with the communities they serve on Tuesday evening for the annual National Night Out. It’s a national community-building campaign that started in 1984 in hopes of promoting strong relationships between police departments and residents. The Jupiter Police...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who worked as a forklift driver found himself in handcuffs for a crash while at the wheel of a different type of heavy machinery. Atlantis Police arrested 52-year-old Victor Lopez Rios, of Lake Worth, on charges of DUI manslaughter and negligent manslaughter. The...
