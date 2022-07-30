ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Fall of Fort Frontenac at historical society

ROME — The Rome Historical Society will host a program called “Fall of Fort Frontenac” with presenter George Bray at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. This program will focus on a secret military expedition launched from Rome in the 18th century. Bray is retired from the US...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli

Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli, 94, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lucy was born in Rome on May 12, 1928, daughter of Eugenio and Maria Ceci Gizzi. On May 7, 1955, she married Paul A. Fanelli at St. John the Baptist Church, a blessed union of 66 years. Paul passed away January 29, 2022.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Rome, NY
Obituaries
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Rome, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Westmoreland, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
City
Greece, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District

UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

David F. Barton Jr. 1968 – 2022

David F. Barton Jr., 54, of William Street, Herkimer, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in his home. He was born in Little Falls, son of the late David Floyd Barton Sr. and Virginia (Daniels) Barton, on January 16, 1968. He was united in marriage with Cheryl Ann Myers on July 9, 1994, a union of 28 years. David enjoyed being outdoors, camping and grilling. He was known for being a great handyman and enjoyed spending time with his family. David also had a love for music.
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Touch-A-Truck event in Utica Tuesday evening

UTICA — The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up for a Touch-A-Truck event at the Parkway Recreation Center, 220 Memorial Parkway, tonight as part of a National Night Out event from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Calvary Cemetery#Hillside Cemetery#Funeral Directors#Sodom Community Church#Barry Funeral Home#Dorozynski#Arline#French#St Peter S Church#Hopk
flackbroadcasting.com

DWI Arrest: Mohawk Valley man stopped, charged in town of Forestport

FORESTPORT- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Anthony M. Lumbrazo, 27, of Utica, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) at around 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree.
FORESTPORT, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
CICERO, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVHS to host blood drive at St. Luke’s campus

UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Health System will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the St. Luke’s Campus in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms 1 & 2 at 1656 Champlin Ave. Because of critically low blood supply, blood product distribution to...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Greece
Romesentinel.com

A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany

ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
ORISKANY, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Kogut Memorial Fund assists several local organizations

The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund was created by Becky and Mark Kogut in honor of their daughter, Alexandra, to support community organizations that share her passion and kindness. Each year, several grants are awarded through this donor-advised fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, allowing Alexandra’s spirit to live on. Grants are awarded to programs and organizations that reflect Alexandra’s interests, including swimming and her love for children.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Kristen Hutchins named director of Rome Health Primary Care

ROME — Kristen Hutchins has been named director of Rome Health Primary Care to provide leadership and support for all of the hospital’s affiliated primary care practices, announced Vice-president of Physician Practices Dr. Michael Attilio. A native of Boonville, Hutchins has more than 20 years of experience in...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Latino American Festival set to return Aug. 28

UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host the 16th annual Latino American Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hanna Park, One Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will showcase ethnic foods, activities, music and dancing of the Hispanic and Latino culture. The opening of this cultural event will start with a Latino cultural fashion show and parade with children representing the different countries that are living in the Mohawk Valley.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Kinney Drug stores add drug collection kiosks

All Kinney Drugs locations in New York State now have a medication and drug collection kiosk, where customers can drop off their expired and unwanted medications. There are 75 Kinney Drugs stores in New York, including shops in Whitesboro, Clinton, Camden, Boonville, Ilion, Hamilton and beyond. The kiosks will be...
WHITESBORO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy