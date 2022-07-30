romesentinel.com
Michael J. Kapps
Michael J. Kapps, 75, of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on July 28, 2022. Born in Rome on October 6, 1946, he was a son of the late John and Blanche (Chernesky) Kapps. He was a graduate of Transfiguration School, Westmoreland High School Class of 1964 and attended Cornell University for a short time. On October 9, 1976, he was united in marriage to Bernadette Brandolo, a blessed union of over 45 years.
Betty B. (Burk) Abbott
Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare. Born in Rome on October 21, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Alberta (Hartson) Burk and step-father, Seymour Fox. She was a graduate of Camden High School and in 1965 she was united in marriage to Joseph P. Abbott. He passed away December 14, 2003.
Sophie A. (Ball) Plantz
Sophie A. Plantz, 84, of Rome, NY, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, after a long and happy life. She was born in October of 1937 to John and Virginia Ball of Rome. As a teen, Sophie was a fun-loving camp counselor and marched with the RFA Band as a majorette, which earned her the nickname “Boots” from the smitten young man, “Clancy”, she was destined to marry (according to every one of her yearbooks). As foretold, Sophie A. Ball married Ray A. Plantz in the First Baptist Church on December 27, 1956, thus beginning an adventurous bond that lasted until his death in 2010. As an Air Force navigator and spouse, the couple served their country proudly, raising a son and daughter through the challenges of frequent TDY’s and cross-country moves, eventually returning to Rome to continue their journey together as civilians.
Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli
Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli, 94, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lucy was born in Rome on May 12, 1928, daughter of Eugenio and Maria Ceci Gizzi. On May 7, 1955, she married Paul A. Fanelli at St. John the Baptist Church, a blessed union of 66 years. Paul passed away January 29, 2022.
Funeral notices — Aug. 2, 2022
ABBOTT — Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, on July 30, 2022. Services 6 p.m. Wednesday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Calling hours 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. BAKER — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, on July 20, 2022. Services...
Herkimer romance author celebrates release of third book
HERKIMER — Janine Phillips, of Herkimer, saw one dream come true in 2019 when her romance novel, “Ten Bucks and a Wish,” written under her pen name, Janina Grey, was published. Now, with two more contemporary romance novels to her credit and a third due out next...
Enjoy three days of family fun at CanalFest
ROME — CanalFest ’22 will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. The gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday and features live music, food, a photo contest and gallery, midway rides and vendor alley. A fireworks show will be at dusk on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the festival concludes with the Water Ski Show featuring Mohawk Valley Ski School.
Kristen Hutchins named director of Rome Health Primary Care
ROME — Kristen Hutchins has been named director of Rome Health Primary Care to provide leadership and support for all of the hospital’s affiliated primary care practices, announced Vice-president of Physician Practices Dr. Michael Attilio. A native of Boonville, Hutchins has more than 20 years of experience in...
Sandra De Visser honored with exhibit at MWPAI
UTICA — “People expect artists to be eccentric, and I try not to disappoint them.”. An accomplished artist and educator, Sandra Z. De Visser has left a legacy of influence on the next generation of young artists as a long-time painting instructor at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St.
Fall of Fort Frontenac at historical society
ROME — The Rome Historical Society will host a program called “Fall of Fort Frontenac” with presenter George Bray at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. This program will focus on a secret military expedition launched from Rome in the 18th century. Bray is retired from the US...
Latino American Festival set to return Aug. 28
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host the 16th annual Latino American Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hanna Park, One Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will showcase ethnic foods, activities, music and dancing of the Hispanic and Latino culture. The opening of this cultural event will start with a Latino cultural fashion show and parade with children representing the different countries that are living in the Mohawk Valley.
Utica Rotary Gala helps CABVI Camp program
UTICA — The Rotary Club of Utica recently held a Service Above Self Gala at the Stanley Theater, raising more than $12,000 to benefit the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Camp Abilities program. A sold-out crowd dined on stage and danced to the music of...
Colgate men’s hockey moves assistant coach to full-time capacity
HAMILTON — Chris Azzano is now a full-time assistant coach with the Colgate University men’s hockey team. Azzano, a 33-year-old Oshawa, Ontario native who has spent time in Central New York, has been working with the NCAA Division I team under longtime coach Don Vaughan for the last two years.
Single-game home tickets on sale for Colgate football
Single-game tickets for the Colgate University football team’s 2022 season are available for purchase. The Raiders have four scheduled games this fall at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton. Colgate is scheduled to host Holy Cross (Sept. 24), Cornell (Oct. 1), Georgetown (Oct. 22) and Lafayette (Nov. 5).
Class of 1978 VVS graduate becomes interim dean at veterinary school
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Class of 1978 graduate Dirk Vanderwall has become the interim dean of the new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine — a feat the Sherrill native said was strongly influenced by his home roots. Vanderwall’s path was laid out first by his family, who emigrated to Vernon in 1948 and settled on a small dairy farm on Route 5. Tending to his grandfather’s farm as a child for “many, many hours” had a “profound influence” on Vanderwall. His grandfather passed away when he was a young boy, and the farmstead was subsequently no more.
Root Farm to host open hours for climbing tower, zip line
SAUQUOIT — The Root Farm, 2860 King Road, will have open hours for its climbing tower and zip line during the month of August starting Thursday, Aug. 11. Open hours will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only. Hours are 4-7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany
ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
Free clothing distribution at Lowville Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOWVILLE — Loving Lewis County will have a free clothing distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The distribution will take place at Lowville Baptist Church, in the classrooms. There will be a huge variety of clothing in good and excellent condition for men and...
Major donation to aid Project Fibonacci MOSART effort
ROME — The Griffin Charitable Foundation (GCF) of Rome has gifted the Project Fibonacci Foundation, Inc. $250,000 in support of its MOSART (Multiversity of Science, Art, and Technology) Center scheduled to open in downtown Rome in 2023. PFF is a local non-profit charitable organization dedicated to Science, Technology, Engineering,...
Rescue Hook and Ladder Company topic of talk Aug. 4
OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are offering a series — Local History and Stories — featuring presentations on a variety of subjects, primarily of historical significance, on Thursdays at 5 p.m. throughout July and August. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the...
