With training camp in full swing and the pre-season right around the corner, Arizona Cardinals fans are hoping 2022 will bring a stronger season and this time a longer playoff run. State of play: The Cardinals have an impressive roster of talent but haven't been able to define themselves as serious championship contenders — yet.What's new: The Cardinals lost linebackers Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks and wide receiver Christian Kirk but otherwise retained most of their key players from last season. Wide receiver Marquise Brown, who played with quarterback Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, joined the Cards via trade from the...

