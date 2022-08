Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, right, joined by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, chairs a July meeting to discuss division of special-purpose local-option sales tax funds between the two governments. File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Is they is, or is they ain’t? When it comes to the dispute between Albany and Dougherty County on the question of sales tax dollars, the two sides seem to have come to an impasse, although both say they’re looking to compromise.

Both the city and county claim they are negotiating in good faith, but they have yet to reach an agreement after three weeks of back-and-forth.