Thomas “Pat” Dunn, 85, of Greece, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Rome, N.Y., son of Thomas Patrick Dunn and Gretta Lutz Dunn. Pat was a graduate of Rome Free Academy, class of 1954. In high school he belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. After high school he joined the United States Air Force. He proudly spent three years in the Air Force Security Service in Landsberg, Germany. He returned to Rome for a few years, going to school, and working, as a bartender at Coalyard Charlies Restaurant and Revere Copper and Brass. In the seventies, he joined Kodak Corporation as a film inspector.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO