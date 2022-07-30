romesentinel.com
Michael J. Kapps
Michael J. Kapps, 75, of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on July 28, 2022. Born in Rome on October 6, 1946, he was a son of the late John and Blanche (Chernesky) Kapps. He was a graduate of Transfiguration School, Westmoreland High School Class of 1964 and attended Cornell University for a short time. On October 9, 1976, he was united in marriage to Bernadette Brandolo, a blessed union of over 45 years.
Betty B. (Burk) Abbott
Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare. Born in Rome on October 21, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Alberta (Hartson) Burk and step-father, Seymour Fox. She was a graduate of Camden High School and in 1965 she was united in marriage to Joseph P. Abbott. He passed away December 14, 2003.
Arline M. (Kingsbury) Dorozynski
Arline M. (Kingsbury) Dorozynski, 101, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Born in Watertown on January 12, 1921, she was the daughter of Thomas and Marguerite (Van Kleek) Kingsbury. Arline and her family came to Utica at an early age. She was a graduate of New York Mills High School and Utica School for Practical Nurses. On July 17, 1940, Arline married John F. Dorozynski in Westminster Presbyterian Church. They shared a blessed union of 61 years, prior to his passing on August 13, 2001. Arline was an LPN at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Thomas ‘Pat’ Dunn
Thomas “Pat” Dunn, 85, of Greece, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Rome, N.Y., son of Thomas Patrick Dunn and Gretta Lutz Dunn. Pat was a graduate of Rome Free Academy, class of 1954. In high school he belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. After high school he joined the United States Air Force. He proudly spent three years in the Air Force Security Service in Landsberg, Germany. He returned to Rome for a few years, going to school, and working, as a bartender at Coalyard Charlies Restaurant and Revere Copper and Brass. In the seventies, he joined Kodak Corporation as a film inspector.
Funeral notices — Aug. 2, 2022
ABBOTT — Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, on July 30, 2022. Services 6 p.m. Wednesday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Calling hours 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. BAKER — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, on July 20, 2022. Services...
Fall of Fort Frontenac at historical society
ROME — The Rome Historical Society will host a program called “Fall of Fort Frontenac” with presenter George Bray at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. This program will focus on a secret military expedition launched from Rome in the 18th century. Bray is retired from the US...
Herkimer romance author celebrates release of third book
HERKIMER — Janine Phillips, of Herkimer, saw one dream come true in 2019 when her romance novel, “Ten Bucks and a Wish,” written under her pen name, Janina Grey, was published. Now, with two more contemporary romance novels to her credit and a third due out next...
Kristen Hutchins named director of Rome Health Primary Care
ROME — Kristen Hutchins has been named director of Rome Health Primary Care to provide leadership and support for all of the hospital’s affiliated primary care practices, announced Vice-president of Physician Practices Dr. Michael Attilio. A native of Boonville, Hutchins has more than 20 years of experience in...
Utica Rotary Gala helps CABVI Camp program
UTICA — The Rotary Club of Utica recently held a Service Above Self Gala at the Stanley Theater, raising more than $12,000 to benefit the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Camp Abilities program. A sold-out crowd dined on stage and danced to the music of...
Sandra De Visser honored with exhibit at MWPAI
UTICA — “People expect artists to be eccentric, and I try not to disappoint them.”. An accomplished artist and educator, Sandra Z. De Visser has left a legacy of influence on the next generation of young artists as a long-time painting instructor at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St.
A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany
ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
Latino American Festival set to return Aug. 28
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host the 16th annual Latino American Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hanna Park, One Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will showcase ethnic foods, activities, music and dancing of the Hispanic and Latino culture. The opening of this cultural event will start with a Latino cultural fashion show and parade with children representing the different countries that are living in the Mohawk Valley.
Kogut Memorial Fund assists several local organizations
The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund was created by Becky and Mark Kogut in honor of their daughter, Alexandra, to support community organizations that share her passion and kindness. Each year, several grants are awarded through this donor-advised fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, allowing Alexandra’s spirit to live on. Grants are awarded to programs and organizations that reflect Alexandra’s interests, including swimming and her love for children.
Free clothing distribution at Lowville Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOWVILLE — Loving Lewis County will have a free clothing distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The distribution will take place at Lowville Baptist Church, in the classrooms. There will be a huge variety of clothing in good and excellent condition for men and...
Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District
UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
MVHS to host blood drive at St. Luke’s campus
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Health System will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the St. Luke’s Campus in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms 1 & 2 at 1656 Champlin Ave. Because of critically low blood supply, blood product distribution to...
Class of 1978 VVS graduate becomes interim dean at veterinary school
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Class of 1978 graduate Dirk Vanderwall has become the interim dean of the new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine — a feat the Sherrill native said was strongly influenced by his home roots. Vanderwall’s path was laid out first by his family, who emigrated to Vernon in 1948 and settled on a small dairy farm on Route 5. Tending to his grandfather’s farm as a child for “many, many hours” had a “profound influence” on Vanderwall. His grandfather passed away when he was a young boy, and the farmstead was subsequently no more.
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Kinney Drug stores add drug collection kiosks
All Kinney Drugs locations in New York State now have a medication and drug collection kiosk, where customers can drop off their expired and unwanted medications. There are 75 Kinney Drugs stores in New York, including shops in Whitesboro, Clinton, Camden, Boonville, Ilion, Hamilton and beyond. The kiosks will be...
Rescue Hook and Ladder Company topic of talk Aug. 4
OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are offering a series — Local History and Stories — featuring presentations on a variety of subjects, primarily of historical significance, on Thursdays at 5 p.m. throughout July and August. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the...
