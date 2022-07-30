romesentinel.com
Thomas ‘Pat’ Dunn
Thomas “Pat” Dunn, 85, of Greece, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Rome, N.Y., son of Thomas Patrick Dunn and Gretta Lutz Dunn. Pat was a graduate of Rome Free Academy, class of 1954. In high school he belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. After high school he joined the United States Air Force. He proudly spent three years in the Air Force Security Service in Landsberg, Germany. He returned to Rome for a few years, going to school, and working, as a bartender at Coalyard Charlies Restaurant and Revere Copper and Brass. In the seventies, he joined Kodak Corporation as a film inspector.
Funeral notices — Aug. 2, 2022
Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District
UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
Arline M. (Kingsbury) Dorozynski
Arline M. (Kingsbury) Dorozynski, 101, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Born in Watertown on January 12, 1921, she was the daughter of Thomas and Marguerite (Van Kleek) Kingsbury. Arline and her family came to Utica at an early age. She was a graduate of New York Mills High School and Utica School for Practical Nurses. On July 17, 1940, Arline married John F. Dorozynski in Westminster Presbyterian Church. They shared a blessed union of 61 years, prior to his passing on August 13, 2001. Arline was an LPN at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Jacob M. Baker
ROME — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, NY, passed away from this earth unexpectedly at Rome Hospital on July 20, 2022. Jacob came into this world on December 21, 1979 to Michael Baker and the late Catherine (Allen) Baker. He grew up in Johnsburg, NY, graduating from Johnsburg High School in 1998. Jacob earned his Master’s Degree from Syracuse University in Computer Engineering. He was fortunate enough to have worked as a computer engineer for over 20 years.
Sophie A. (Ball) Plantz
Sophie A. Plantz, 84, of Rome, NY, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, after a long and happy life. She was born in October of 1937 to John and Virginia Ball of Rome. As a teen, Sophie was a fun-loving camp counselor and marched with the RFA Band as a majorette, which earned her the nickname “Boots” from the smitten young man, “Clancy”, she was destined to marry (according to every one of her yearbooks). As foretold, Sophie A. Ball married Ray A. Plantz in the First Baptist Church on December 27, 1956, thus beginning an adventurous bond that lasted until his death in 2010. As an Air Force navigator and spouse, the couple served their country proudly, raising a son and daughter through the challenges of frequent TDY’s and cross-country moves, eventually returning to Rome to continue their journey together as civilians.
Fall of Fort Frontenac at historical society
ROME — The Rome Historical Society will host a program called “Fall of Fort Frontenac” with presenter George Bray at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. This program will focus on a secret military expedition launched from Rome in the 18th century. Bray is retired from the US...
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Touch-A-Truck event in Utica Tuesday evening
UTICA — The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up for a Touch-A-Truck event at the Parkway Recreation Center, 220 Memorial Parkway, tonight as part of a National Night Out event from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to...
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
DWI Arrest: Mohawk Valley man stopped, charged in town of Forestport
FORESTPORT- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Anthony M. Lumbrazo, 27, of Utica, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) at around 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree.
A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany
ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Kristen Hutchins named director of Rome Health Primary Care
ROME — Kristen Hutchins has been named director of Rome Health Primary Care to provide leadership and support for all of the hospital’s affiliated primary care practices, announced Vice-president of Physician Practices Dr. Michael Attilio. A native of Boonville, Hutchins has more than 20 years of experience in...
Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome
ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
Damage charged on Seneca Street in Rome, police say
ROME — A 35-year-old man is accused of damaging his downstairs neighbor's outdoor property on Seneca Street Saturday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Maverik A. Minett, of Rome, used a block of wood to heavily damage the outdoor property belonging to his downstairs neighbor on the morning of July 30. Police said Minett damaged a stairwell, a fire pit, some stone statues and smashed out the glass on the front door.
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
Kinney Drug stores add drug collection kiosks
All Kinney Drugs locations in New York State now have a medication and drug collection kiosk, where customers can drop off their expired and unwanted medications. There are 75 Kinney Drugs stores in New York, including shops in Whitesboro, Clinton, Camden, Boonville, Ilion, Hamilton and beyond. The kiosks will be...
Latino American Festival set to return Aug. 28
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host the 16th annual Latino American Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hanna Park, One Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will showcase ethnic foods, activities, music and dancing of the Hispanic and Latino culture. The opening of this cultural event will start with a Latino cultural fashion show and parade with children representing the different countries that are living in the Mohawk Valley.
