Jane B. Gualtieri
Jane B. Gualtieri, 65, of Camden, NY, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a courageous three-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She was born July 27, 1957, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Eugene and Betty Peek Sauer,...
Funeral notices — Aug. 2, 2022
ABBOTT — Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, on July 30, 2022. Services 6 p.m. Wednesday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Calling hours 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. BAKER — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, on July 20, 2022. Services...
Arline M. (Kingsbury) Dorozynski
Arline M. (Kingsbury) Dorozynski, 101, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Born in Watertown on January 12, 1921, she was the daughter of Thomas and Marguerite (Van Kleek) Kingsbury. Arline and her family came to Utica at an early age. She was a graduate of New York Mills High School and Utica School for Practical Nurses. On July 17, 1940, Arline married John F. Dorozynski in Westminster Presbyterian Church. They shared a blessed union of 61 years, prior to his passing on August 13, 2001. Arline was an LPN at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Congrats to Iris St. Meran!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congratulations to NewsChannel 9 reporter Iris St. Meran for being named one of the region’s honorees for the Central New York Business Journal’s 40 under 40. It is a list of young professionals who are vital to our region. This is a chance...
Fall of Fort Frontenac at historical society
ROME — The Rome Historical Society will host a program called “Fall of Fort Frontenac” with presenter George Bray at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. This program will focus on a secret military expedition launched from Rome in the 18th century. Bray is retired from the US...
3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night. State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany
ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer
ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception. "While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens. Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway...
Latino American Festival set to return Aug. 28
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host the 16th annual Latino American Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hanna Park, One Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will showcase ethnic foods, activities, music and dancing of the Hispanic and Latino culture. The opening of this cultural event will start with a Latino cultural fashion show and parade with children representing the different countries that are living in the Mohawk Valley.
Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome
ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District
UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Kinney Drug stores add drug collection kiosks
All Kinney Drugs locations in New York State now have a medication and drug collection kiosk, where customers can drop off their expired and unwanted medications. There are 75 Kinney Drugs stores in New York, including shops in Whitesboro, Clinton, Camden, Boonville, Ilion, Hamilton and beyond. The kiosks will be...
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Damage charged on Seneca Street in Rome, police say
ROME — A 35-year-old man is accused of damaging his downstairs neighbor's outdoor property on Seneca Street Saturday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Maverik A. Minett, of Rome, used a block of wood to heavily damage the outdoor property belonging to his downstairs neighbor on the morning of July 30. Police said Minett damaged a stairwell, a fire pit, some stone statues and smashed out the glass on the front door.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Off the Beaten Path: Rockn J Flea & Antiques
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
Building wall collapse threatens 2 homes, closes streets on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — The collapse of part of a building Tuesday has caused two neighboring homes to be boarded up and streets closed on Syracuse’s North Side. Around 10:35 a.m., first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Sandra De Visser honored with exhibit at MWPAI
UTICA — “People expect artists to be eccentric, and I try not to disappoint them.”. An accomplished artist and educator, Sandra Z. De Visser has left a legacy of influence on the next generation of young artists as a long-time painting instructor at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St.
