ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.

ROME, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO