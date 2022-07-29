In Celebration of Women II | Call to Artists

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood producer Janet Yang has been named the new president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization’s Board of Governors. Yang, who is of Chinese descent, is the first Asian person ever to hold the position and the fourth woman behind Fay Kanin (1979-1983), Cheryl Boone Isaacs (2013-2017) and Bette Davis (Davis resigned after two months in 1941). Yang is beginning her first term as president and her second term as a Governor-at-Large. The Board also voted on the officers, electing: Teri E. Dorman, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee) Donna Gigliotti,...

