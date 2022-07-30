romesentinel.com
Funeral notices — Aug. 2, 2022
ABBOTT — Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, on July 30, 2022. Services 6 p.m. Wednesday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Calling hours 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. BAKER — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, on July 20, 2022. Services...
Kristen Hutchins named director of Rome Health Primary Care
ROME — Kristen Hutchins has been named director of Rome Health Primary Care to provide leadership and support for all of the hospital’s affiliated primary care practices, announced Vice-president of Physician Practices Dr. Michael Attilio. A native of Boonville, Hutchins has more than 20 years of experience in...
Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York
For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome. Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and...
Sophie A. (Ball) Plantz
Sophie A. Plantz, 84, of Rome, NY, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, after a long and happy life. She was born in October of 1937 to John and Virginia Ball of Rome. As a teen, Sophie was a fun-loving camp counselor and marched with the RFA Band as a majorette, which earned her the nickname “Boots” from the smitten young man, “Clancy”, she was destined to marry (according to every one of her yearbooks). As foretold, Sophie A. Ball married Ray A. Plantz in the First Baptist Church on December 27, 1956, thus beginning an adventurous bond that lasted until his death in 2010. As an Air Force navigator and spouse, the couple served their country proudly, raising a son and daughter through the challenges of frequent TDY’s and cross-country moves, eventually returning to Rome to continue their journey together as civilians.
Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli
Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli, 94, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lucy was born in Rome on May 12, 1928, daughter of Eugenio and Maria Ceci Gizzi. On May 7, 1955, she married Paul A. Fanelli at St. John the Baptist Church, a blessed union of 66 years. Paul passed away January 29, 2022.
Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer
ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception. "While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens. Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway...
Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital
Life sometimes isn't fair and this time is one of them! The community is being invited to join 'Anna's Last Ride' as she's brought home to be with family for what little time she has left. Anna Labella is the Ilion teen who has been battling cancer since she was...
Fall of Fort Frontenac at historical society
ROME — The Rome Historical Society will host a program called “Fall of Fort Frontenac” with presenter George Bray at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. This program will focus on a secret military expedition launched from Rome in the 18th century. Bray is retired from the US...
Latino American Festival set to return Aug. 28
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host the 16th annual Latino American Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hanna Park, One Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will showcase ethnic foods, activities, music and dancing of the Hispanic and Latino culture. The opening of this cultural event will start with a Latino cultural fashion show and parade with children representing the different countries that are living in the Mohawk Valley.
Kogut Memorial Fund assists several local organizations
The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund was created by Becky and Mark Kogut in honor of their daughter, Alexandra, to support community organizations that share her passion and kindness. Each year, several grants are awarded through this donor-advised fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, allowing Alexandra’s spirit to live on. Grants are awarded to programs and organizations that reflect Alexandra’s interests, including swimming and her love for children.
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Taste of East Syracuse returns this evening
The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its 17th annual Taste of East Syracuse food festival today, Aug. 2. As always, the event will be held outside the village municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis streets, and it will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night. State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Touch-A-Truck event in Utica Tuesday evening
UTICA — The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up for a Touch-A-Truck event at the Parkway Recreation Center, 220 Memorial Parkway, tonight as part of a National Night Out event from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to...
A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany
ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome
ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
MVHS to host blood drive at St. Luke’s campus
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Health System will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the St. Luke’s Campus in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms 1 & 2 at 1656 Champlin Ave. Because of critically low blood supply, blood product distribution to...
Kinney Drug stores add drug collection kiosks
All Kinney Drugs locations in New York State now have a medication and drug collection kiosk, where customers can drop off their expired and unwanted medications. There are 75 Kinney Drugs stores in New York, including shops in Whitesboro, Clinton, Camden, Boonville, Ilion, Hamilton and beyond. The kiosks will be...
Utica Rotary Gala helps CABVI Camp program
UTICA — The Rotary Club of Utica recently held a Service Above Self Gala at the Stanley Theater, raising more than $12,000 to benefit the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Camp Abilities program. A sold-out crowd dined on stage and danced to the music of...
