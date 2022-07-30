Abortion rights protest at LACMA shuts down traffic, three arrested

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The two women and one man accused of vandalizing an art exhibit outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art during an abortion rights protest were freed on bail today.

Sean David Gorman, 22, Leilah Bourn, 20, and Victoria Eggers, 29, were all freed after posting $20,000 bail, according to county jail records.

Photo credit @KNXNews

About 25 protesters in the demonstration organized by RiseUp4AbortionRights gathered outside the museum around noon Thursday, police said. Bourn and Eggers chained themselves to a light pole of an art exhibit, damaging the exhibit, police said. Gorman threw an unknown red liquid substance on the art exhibit and surrounding area, police said.

Police made multiple attempts to contact the group of protesters, who refused to leave the area. Officers issued their first dispersal order around 3:25 p.m. and second around 4 p.m., but the crowd refused to leave. Gorman, Bourn and Victoria Eggers were arrested at 4:10 p.m., police said.

The area was cleared of all protesters without incident at 4:30 p.m., police said.

The protest prompted the closure of Wilshire Boulevard in both directions between from Spaulding to Fairfax avenues, the LAPD reported.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok