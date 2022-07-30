Kevin Hart quickly calls out Dwayne Johnson's 'worst' movie

Good pals can always roast each other a little bit, but usually not on live TV!

Kevin Hart , 43, appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” this week and was posed a question by host Andy Cohen , 54, about his friend and co-star, Dwayne Johnson , 50 (the two currently provide voices in “DC League of Super-Pets”). During a segment called “Plead the Fifth” Cohen asked Hart three questions, only one of which he is able to plead out of.

Right away Cohen hit Hart with, “What is the worst movie The Rock has starred in?”

Hart, after a couple quick giggles, took no time in responding, “The Tooth Fairy.”

Cohen was taken aback a bit with the speed of Hart’s answer saying, “Wow, he was quick on that one!” No explanation came from Hart as Cohen moved on to the next question after the two finished chuckling.

“The Tooth Fairy” was a 2010 comedy starring Johnson, where he portrayed a minor league hockey player who eventually transforms into the Tooth Fairy. Not exactly “Fast & the Furious”!

Next up for Hart will be a comedy with Mark Wahlberg called “Me Time” premiering on Netflix in August. Johnson will be back in multiplexes this October as the star of DC’s “Black Adam.”

