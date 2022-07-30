ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Hart quickly calls out Dwayne Johnson's 'worst' movie

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdTJM_0gyrUfh500

Good pals can always roast each other a little bit, but usually not on live TV!

Kevin Hart , 43, appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” this week and was posed a question by host Andy Cohen , 54, about his friend and co-star, Dwayne Johnson , 50 (the two currently provide voices in “DC League of Super-Pets”). During a segment called “Plead the Fifth” Cohen asked Hart three questions, only one of which he is able to plead out of.

Right away Cohen hit Hart with, “What is the worst movie The Rock has starred in?”

Hart, after a couple quick giggles, took no time in responding, “The Tooth Fairy.”

Cohen was taken aback a bit with the speed of Hart’s answer saying, “Wow, he was quick on that one!” No explanation came from Hart as Cohen moved on to the next question after the two finished chuckling.

“The Tooth Fairy” was a 2010 comedy starring Johnson, where he portrayed a minor league hockey player who eventually transforms into the Tooth Fairy. Not exactly “Fast & the Furious”!

Next up for Hart will be a comedy with Mark Wahlberg called “Me Time” premiering on Netflix in August. Johnson will be back in multiplexes this October as the star of DC’s “Black Adam.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kevin Hart
Page Six

Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’

Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy