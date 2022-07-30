Milwaukee police investigate Friday night shooting near Baldwin St. and Leon Terrace

cbs58.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
CBS 58
Shooting incident shuts down I-43 SB from Locust to Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The southbound lanes of I-43, from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange were closed due to a shooting incident Tuesday, Aug. 2. The freeway reopened around 1:30 p.m. to traffic. An investigation is ongoing.
CBS 58
14-year-old shot near Teutonia Ave and Wright Street in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old was shot near Teutonia Avenue and Wright Street on Monday, Aug. 1. Police were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. According to police, the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shots fired incident near 48th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say shots were fired in the area of 48th and Chambers. Two bullets hit St. Joseph's Hospital, which is nearby. One went through a window into an occupied room. Nobody was hurt and there is no evidence indicating that the hospital was the target...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston. Police say the victim is a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Desiree Harris. Police say the shooting was domestic violence...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shake Shack shooting: Milwaukee man reaches plea deal
MILWAUKEE - One of the men charged in connection with the shooting of off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz reached a plea deal. In court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes pleaded guilty to an attempted car theft charge and one bail jumping charge. Charges of harboring and aiding a felon and resisting arrest were dismissed.
CBS 58
Dive response underway near Summerfest grounds following reports of person in the water
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is an active scene near the Summerfest grounds Tuesday night following reports of a person in the water. Both the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department are on scene. Divers can be seen in the water with multiple boats circling the area. CBS 58...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on...
CBS 58
Woman struck by gunfire while inside her home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 1 around 9 p.m. A 51-year-old woman was struck by gunfire while inside her home near 25th and Rogers St. She was inside her home when a round of gunfire entered from the exterior and hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed near 38th and Thurston, domestic shooting
A Milwaukee woman, 51, was killed in a shooting early Sunday near 38th and Thurston. One person was arrested and is expected to face charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Concordia shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 31 near 15th and Concordia. It happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a 12-year-old critical missing boy. Marlon Johnson has been located and returned home safe. There was concern after Johnson was last seen in the area of 6th and Hadley around 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Anyone with information is asked...
Comments / 0