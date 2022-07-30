ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The tornado ripped the roofs off some homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris in the Marshall County community of Dallas, news outlets reported. “Never thought there would be anything like that around these hills,” resident Dave Minch said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

New York Times: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $61.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share. The newspaper publisher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity. The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that will continue through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said. This week’s weather added to the hardships in Knott County, where Kirsten Gomez’s husband and cousin were gutting their doublewide trailer of drywall, flooring and cabinets ruined by floodwaters from nearby Troublesome Creek. “It is so miserable. The humidity is so high, it takes your breath,” Gomez said Tuesday. “Your clothes stick to you. Your hair sticks to you. This mud is caked on you. ... But I’m just blessed that we don’t have rain anymore.”
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
10TV

New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gucci opens first Ohio store in Columbus

Gucci’s first Ohio store is now open at the Easton Town Center shopping mall at 4120 The Strand East in Columbus. The 5,000 square-foot boutique showcases men’s and women’s small leather goods, handbags, luggage, jewelry, watches and eyewear. For more information, visit bit.ly/3bhFNof.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the teen who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this fall.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms

Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Lottery#Drawing#The Ohio Lottery
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WYTV.com

Calm evening weather, tracking potential storms for Monday evening

High pressure will keep the Valley dry tonight and for most of tomorrow. Low pressure will drag a cold front through tomorrow night, bringing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS. Temperatures around the Valley are in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight’s low is...
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

State expands eligibility for assistance paying utility bills

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to make more Ohioans are eligible for help paying their electric and natural gas bills. On Wednesday afternoon, DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). The threshold will change from the current 150 percent of the federal poverty level to 175 percent. The Ohio Department of Development has jurisdiction over PIPP for electric service, and PUCO has jurisdiction over PIPP rules for natural gas service.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included another candidate who repeated Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud, a longtime state lawmaker and a businessman endorsed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Finchem, who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has said he only intends to ensure that election laws are followed to address concerns by many Republicans about how elections are run. Still, he tried to get the Legislature to overturn the 2020 election results and has spoken about making major changes to election rules that are written by the secretary.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
BARTOW, FL
Ohio Capital Journal

He needed supplemental oxygen. FirstEnergy cut off his electricity

Months after the state government granted hundreds of millions in subsidies to FirstEnergy Corp., the company disconnected the electric service of an Ohio man relying on supplemental oxygen. The customer, David, called the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and told an intake representative that after he got home from a doctor’s appointment he discovered his […] The post He needed supplemental oxygen. FirstEnergy cut off his electricity appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to keep your vehicle safe at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Whether it’s locking your doors, setting an alarm, or applying a steering wheel lock, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Kia and Hyundai drivers need to be securing their vehicles. “The sheriff’s office has had 326 reports of stolen autos this year, and again, the majority being Kias and Hyundais,” said […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy