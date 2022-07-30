Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach

cw34.com
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Blackbird delivers modern Pan-Asian cuisine to Jupiter this fallBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in South Florida were winners of the $57,975.16 prize. The Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the Publix located at 831 Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach and the Murphy USA located at 2745 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth, respectively.
Lake Worth Beach feels micro-units could be the answer
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Lake Worth Beach is looking at micro-units as a way to provide more affordable housing for residents. A micro-unit is a small residential unit with a total square footage of 250 square feet and 750 square feet with a kitchen and bathroom, and may include a maximum of two bedrooms.
Florida's average gas price back below $4/gallon, but only in 3 of 5 counties around here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of gas, which has been getting lower and lower, has reached a milestone in Florida. AAA reported the average price of a regular gallon in the state is now less than $4. In fact, the average was 7 cents less than $4 on Sunday, at $3.929.
Escaped after making wheelies around West Palm but busted a week later for drugs and a gun
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A detective in an unmarked car may not have made this arrest if it wasn't for recognizing the suspect. And the suspect may have avoided arrest if he'd just pulled over. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective reported stopping at a red...
Utility worker killed in crash on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A utility worker was killed after a car jumped a curb and struck him on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave, all westbound lanes were closed off as sheriff's deputies investigated the scene. According to investigators, workers were...
Should the Boynton Beach Police Department merge with PBSO?
Boynton Beach, FL (CBS12) — The next step has been taken in the question of whether Boynton Beach will merge its police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO has now submitted its proposal for a possible merger. A city commissioner and a former city commissioner think...
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
Hot start to the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We will warm quickly, and temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s this afternoon. It will feel well into the triple digits with the humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, but a few thunderstorms could move inland later today.
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
Man dead after incident involving Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after an incident involving a Brightline train in Delray Beach. The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed the incident happened Tuesday morning near SE 8th Street and 1st Street. The call for emergency crews came in around 8:50 a.m. after the...
Palm Beach County Food Bank holding back-to-school food drive
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — With a new school year fast approaching, parents will soon have to work school lunches back into their grocery store budgets. It comes as food prices continue to skyrocket and more and more families are turning to local food banks for help. According...
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
Communities, local law enforcement plan to celebrate National Night Out
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Local law enforcement agencies plan to gather with the communities they serve on Tuesday evening for the annual National Night Out. It’s a national community-building campaign that started in 1984 in hopes of promoting strong relationships between police departments and residents. The Jupiter Police...
Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man ditched a car on a set of railroad tracks in an effort to get away from deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It all began last Thursday as a report of a stolen car near Silver Beach Road and Congress Avenue.
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who worked as a forklift driver found himself in handcuffs for a crash while at the wheel of a different type of heavy machinery. Atlantis Police arrested 52-year-old Victor Lopez Rios, of Lake Worth, on charges of DUI manslaughter and negligent manslaughter. The...
Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The call was about a reckless driver causing a disturbance, but it turned into a lot more and took three deputies to make the arrest. First, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Colonial Estates neighborhood in Greenacres in the afternoon of June 3 after someone called to report a man “almost hit her with his truck. Then did donuts in the parking lot and left.”
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
Road rage leads to shooting; 1 man hospitalized
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a road rage altercation turned into a shooting on Monday afternoon. The Boynton Beach Police Department says two men got into an argument on S. Congress Avenue, just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard. The...
