Data shows vacation rental owners may have had banner year in Palm Springs

La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes
The developer for a proposed La Quinta surf resort is announcing changes he hopes will win opponents over. The controversial Coral Mountain Resort has been at the center of hours of public debate and concern from the community. "Through the public process, we've listened, we've heard from the public," said John Gamlin, president of CM The post La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes appeared first on KESQ.
Conservation group secures 30 additional acres in Palm Springs
Fresh off announcing a major land acquisition for a planned preserve last week, Oswit Land Trust (OLT) has acquired even more land in Palm Springs. Driving the news: OLT President Jane Garrison said Tuesday the organization has purchased 30 acres that contains parts of the South Lykken hiking trail in an effort to spare the land from development.
Palm Springs wants to pay for the same real estate twice
The city wants to buy 120 acres on its north end from College of the Desert, land Palm Springs bought 12 years ago and gave to the school so it could build a campus there. Now, the city wants to repurchase that property, on the condition COD builds the campus on school-owned property in the center of town.
2010 documents show city didn’t require COD return land if it failed to build Palm Springs campus
With College of the Desert (COD) planning a community meeting this week to answer questions about its plans for the design of a Palm Springs campus, the answer to a more pressing question about land once eyed for the project is now known:. There was no stipulation in a 2010...
7 incredible vacation rentals with pools in Palm Springs
With 350 days of fog-free sun, Palm Springs has plenty of pools for plunging
Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors
Acqua California Bistro at the River in Rancho Mirage has ended its operations. The restaurant's owners announced the closure on Monday. "We are thankful for the loyal guests who dined with us during the time we were open at The River in Rancho Mirage," reads a post on the restaurant's website. Acqua California Bistro reopened The post Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors appeared first on KESQ.
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
More Than Snowbirds: Canada’s The Dreamboats Find a New Home for Their Rock ’n’ Roll Revival Sound in the Coachella Valley
The Dreamboats may be from Canada—but they’ve been adopted as locals by many Coachella Valley music fans. The four-piece rock ’n’ roll revival band has become a Modernism Week staple, and has performed at all over desert, bringing a nonstop rockin’ show with ’50s/’60s vibe. They’re set to perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, in downtown Indio as part of the Second Saturdays Center Stage series.
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
Report: Riverside vulnerable to housing shortage
Riverside’s housing market is among the most vulnerable in the United States to a slowdown if a recession hits, according to a recent study. Homeowners in Boise, Idaho, Tampa, Fla. and Phoenix, Ariz. are considered more likely to lose at least some of the value their properties accumulated during the past two years, redfin.com reported.
The Hoffman Company brokers 18-acre parcel in Riverside, California, for mixed-use development
The Hoffman Company, recently brokered the sale of a 482-unit apartment project on approximately 18 acres, part of a larger 35-acre mixed-use development called The Exchange being developed by the seller, AFG Development LLC. Located near the intersection of CA-60 and I-215 in Riverside, Calif., the buyer, JPI, will complete construction on the multifamily project, Jefferson Exchange, while AFG will continue the commercial development with 44,500 square feet of future retail use. The Exchange is currently under construction with its first apartment units available estimated for January 2025.
Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs police officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen in Los Angeles. According to DHSPD, day shift patrol officers spotted the vehicle being driven around the city. The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Chase Bank / Carl's Jr over on Hacienda Avenue and Palm Drive. Officers made contact with The post Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert
KESQ is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This time, the house is in Palm Desert inside the new Montage community. Construction is well underway on the newest St. Jude house, set to be raffled off early next year. The post A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs
The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
Specials Will Sizzle as Hatch Chile Season Opens at Bristol Farms
A perfectly roasted Hatch chile can go in, alongside, atop, next to, or under just about any other foodstuff imaginable, if you like eats with heat and unusual pairings. Are we suggesting that you dash out and place two scoops of ice cream on the green 'n fleshy fruit minutes after it exits a hot roaster?
Coachella to provide pandemic assistance
Coachella will provide financial assistance to low-income immigrant families who did not receive help from the U.S government during the pandemic. The Immigrant Families Recovery Program will be managed by the Mission Asset Fund, a nonprofit based in San Francisco, and is expected to begin in October, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the The post Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision appeared first on KESQ.
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
Evacuation order issued due to four-acre fire in Thermal
A vegetation fire burning in Thermal has grown to four acres. An evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents. The fire was first reported at 1:36 p.m. on the 87500 block of 66th Avenue. There are heavy brunch and mulch piles burning. A spokesperson for Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that the evacuation The post Evacuation order issued due to four-acre fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom
Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
