Kentucky State

Kentucky business owner tries to salvage art damaged in flood

A Knott County, Ky., resident has been trying to clean the damage done to her business and home when a flash flood hit less than two weeks ago. Knott County, Ky., resident Pat Bradley, 84, says her home and business were damaged by recent floods. She is worried art that...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Florida's climate is not like the rest of the country

Although parts of the U.S. have been under Heat Advisories for long stretches at a time recently, Florida typically isn’t affected with those types of temperature fluctuations, at least not in the summer. Florida is at a unique latitude for climate. In the late fall through spring, Florida often...
FLORIDA STATE
Classes resume for students throughout Central Florida

APOPKA, Fla. — Students throughout Central Florida returned to class Wednesday, and safety is the lesson. A shortage of teachers and bus drivers also is a key concern. Central Florida students return to school Wednesday. Orange County has more than 206,000 students this school year. It opened five new...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
How bipartisan boost to semiconductor industry will help Texas economy

TEXAS — President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Chips and Science Act into law Tuesday, giving the semiconductor industry a much needed boost. Supporters say the bill will increase domestic computer chip production, which will help the economy and lower the prices of things like cars and electronics. It’s...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
TEXAS STATE
Florida groups, authorities work to tackle human trafficking cases

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its anti-human trafficking efforts, and several nonprofit organizations have stepped up to the plate to help. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is working to expand its anti-human trafficking efforts. Several area nonprofit organizations have said they would join with the...
FLORIDA STATE
Texans ask lawmakers for more mental health funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Students in Uvalde will return to school after Labor Day, but state lawmakers are still trying to understand the tragedy that unfolded on May 24 and how it could have been stopped. What You Need To Know. As Uvalde students prepare to return to school, Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president's criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday's primary, with the winner advancing to...
WISCONSIN STATE
