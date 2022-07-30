ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons FIGHT! Atlanta Training Camp Practice Ends Early After Conflicts

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

Not a good look for the Falcons.

Football can be a very physical game, but it's never good when physicality turns into violence ... which is exactly what happened at Atlanta Falcons training camp Saturday.

The first fight broke out between offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton, who was asked to leave practice early by Coach Smith.

Then, another fight broke out with defensive lineman Anthony Rush in the middle of it.

That was enough for Smith to blow the whistle early and suspend practice for the day.

"You have to play with discipline," Smith told reporters following today's practice. "But I'd rather have a guy I have to hold back than a guy I have to push forward. This team has got a chip on its shoulder."

There's two ways to look at today's events.

You can either praise the players for competing with some passion, even if it went slightly too far.

Or you can criticize the players involved for getting all in a tizzy during a small training camp practice.

For players like Ifedi and Rush , the consequences likely won't be significant since the two veterans are likely making the team. However, for a player like Dalton, who has yet to suit up for an NFL game in two seasons, it could be the final nail in the coffin.

Dalton is on the bottom of a defensive line depth chart that needs some fresh faces, but the easiest way to stunt your growth is to get kicked out of practice and lose the limited amount of reps you have.

Comments / 33

Wallace Pharr
3d ago

The fighting should be reserved for their opponents on the field if need be and in self defense, remember a house divided against itself can not stand.

Reply(1)
6
James Griffin
3d ago

first off you falcons have got to grow up an stop fighting w each other. save the fighting for the field period. y'all need to make it happen this year for y'all's fans

Reply
6
Paul Zorn
2d ago

Players are literally fighting for a roster spot, showing emotion, something I have heard fans say they wanted to see more of the last few years & now its happening the fans are already waiting off the entire season after one week of training camp?? Are you all serious?? Just about as bad as the Green Bay Packer & Dallas Cowboys fanbase!

Reply(2)
3
 

