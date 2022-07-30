Marlborough Rotary Club celebrates 100th anniversary, looks to future

www.communityadvocate.com
Mayor Sarno helps celebrate Caribbean Cultural Festival & Parade in Springfield
The Springfield Carnival Association, the Caribbean American African Athletic Social Club (CAAASC), and former Parade Marshal and Springfield Fire Department District Chief Curt Marcellin gathered at the CAAASC on State Street to celebrate the Caribbean Cultural Festival and Parade.
natickreport.com
Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick
Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough City Council sets public hearing for revised Walcott application
MARLBOROUGH – There will be a public hearing for the Walcott Heritage Farms project later this month. This comes after the developer had appealed the City Council’s previous decision, denying the special permit for the proposed multifamily residential development. The state Land Court later remanded it back to the City Council.
communityadvocate.com
Richard B. Pratt, 85, of Marlborough
– Richard “Dick” B Pratt of Marlborough, MA passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 85. Dick was born in Brookline, the oldest son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Lomond) Pratt. His brother, Arthur Pratt Jr. and his grandson, Evan Pratt, predeceased him.
communityadvocate.com
Robert A. Cibelli Sr., 91, formerly of Southborough and Marlborough
– Robert Aldo Cibelli, Sr., 91, formerly of Southborough and Marlborough, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was the husband of the late Jane E. (Conway) Cibelli. Born in Southborough, he was the son of the late Aldo and Eunice (Fay) Cibelli....
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
communityadvocate.com
Thomas J. Tomkiewicz, 64, of Grafton and Sutton
– Thomas “Tom” J. Tomkiewicz, 64, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 15 years, Belinda Blackford, her children Mitchel Mazur (London, UK) and Mackenzie Mazur and her fiancé Corey Denis (Nanaimo, BC, CAN), whom Tom loved as his own children; his siblings Eileen Tomkiewicz Flynn and her husband Joseph (South Grafton), Carolyn Tomkiewicz (Brooklyn, NY), Susan Tomkiewicz and her husband Alexander Tautkas (South Grafton) and Donna Tomkiewicz-Choate and her husband Luther Choate (Addison, ME), his nieces Katie Flynn and Megan Keough and her husband Matthew and nephew Joseph Flynn and his wife Tricia, great nephews, Gavin and Ryan Flynn, Brendan and Patrick Keough and great niece Kerrin Keough, along with numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Tom was also very close to his wife’s family, her parents Bradford and Vera Blackford (Halifax, NS, CAN), sisters Stephanie Blackford (Qualicum Beach, BC, CAN) and Mary Jean Howitt and her husband Peter (Halifax, NS, CAN), brother Michael Blackford and his wife Johanna (York, ON, CAN), and their families.
communityadvocate.com
Constance A. Giroux, 85, of Northborough
– Constance A. Giroux, 85 years old, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 surrounded by the supportive love of her family. Connie, as she was affectionately known, was the devoted wife of Joseph R. Giroux for 66 years and the beloved mother of six children, Joseph Giroux Jr., and his wife Janet, William Giroux, Phillip Giroux, Kevin Giroux and his wife Joy, Keith Giroux, and Cindy Drost and her husband Jeffrey. She also was the loving mémère to her ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville
Boston— Newmark announced the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing...
communityadvocate.com
Ronald J. Boulanger, 80, of Shrewsbury
– Ronald J. Boulanger, 80, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on Monday, July 25th after a period of declining health in the comfort of his home. His wife of 57 years, Jeannine, and daughter Renée lovingly tended to his daily needs. He was born in Worcester, where he...
communityadvocate.com
Part of Prospect Street in Shrewsbury to be closed this week
SHREWSBURY – A portion of Prospect Street near Holman Street will be closed over the couple of days to allow for crews to replace a sewer connection. The Board of Selectmen approved the Aug. 1-5 closure during its July 26 meeting. “One reason why we want to do it...
nbcboston.com
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
communityadvocate.com
Cheryl Fitzpatrick-Hey, 52, formerly of Northborough
– Cheryl Ann Fitzpatrick-Hey, 52, of Riverview, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 22nd in Lifepath Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, David A. Hey, Jr., and her two children, Conner F. Hey and Paxton D. Hey. She also leaves her siblings; brother Robert Fitzpatrick and his wife Kathy from Grafton, MA, and their children Jaime and Dylan; brother John Fitzpatrick and his wife Sue from Sandwich, MA along with their children Ryan, Meghan, and Emma; sister Annmarie Fitzpatrick from Augusta, ME and her children John, Eric, Daniel, Haylie, and Lexie; sister Cynthia Fitzpatrick of Brandon, FL and her children Kathryn and Stephen; and many extended family members and friends. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Robert J & Patricia A (Garrigan) Fitzpatrick, her mother-in-law Janeen White and her canine babies Jackson and Eva.
iheart.com
Boston's New England Puerto Rican Festival Wraps Up With Parade, Music
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — New England’s 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival finished up the weekend of celebrations with a parade Sunday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returns to Boston. Parade-goers gathered on Cedar Street at noon, ending the parade route in Franklin Park where the festivities continued with music and amusement rides.
communityadvocate.com
Diane E. Kelley, 60, of Shrewsbury
– Diane E. (Long) Kelley, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, 2022 with her husband by her side. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Kelley of 33 years. She was the eldest child of Gerald and Joan (Aubut) Long of Montreal, Quebec and is survived by her siblings brother Graham Long of Toronto, Ontario ; sister Colleen Long and her husband Stan Booth of Hudson, Quebec ; brother Bryan Long and his wife Nathalie Fong of Pierrefonds, Quebec and sister in law Joanne Tremblay of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
NECN
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
westernmassnews.com
Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
