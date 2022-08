The company hopes this new service will decrease the number of office visits for simple diagnostic testing. PepiPets, a pet company focused on finding solutions for at-home care of companion animals, is launching a new mobile diagnostic testing service. The launch on this new service, announced in a company release,1 will allow clients to receive diagnostic testing at home for their pets. PepiPets hopes the at-home testing service will help pets feel more comfortable with the procedure and save time on travel to an in-person office visit.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO