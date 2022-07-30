ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Official Offer Round Up: BYU still pushing hard for Malachi Riley

By now you've seen the tweets and Instagram posts, BYU (and every other school in the country) is doling out their official scholarship offers this week. What the heck is an official offer and haven't some of these players had offers for years? Well, yes, but now it's official. What...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

BYU kicks off August with commitment from Matthew Fredrick

August is the month that football is officially kicks off and BYU started the month out with a bang. Today, East High School (UT) tight end Matthrew Fredrick announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to the Cougars. Fredrick had lower level offers from Navy, Army, New Mexico...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state

Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Utah Tech Announces Rod Zundel As New Broadcast Voice

ST. GEORGE, Utah-Monday, Utah Tech Athletics Director Ken Beazer confirmed longtime Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel is the new voice of the Trailblazers for football and men’s basketball broadcasts. Zundel will also host a 30-minute weekly coaches show as part of his new responsibilities. Zundel is a graduate of Weber...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Tony Finau wins second straight PGA Tour event

DETROIT (AP) – Salt Lake City native Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events. Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. Taylor Pendrith (72), […]
DETROIT, MI
KOOL 96.5

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
upr.org

Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing

The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
UTAH STATE
#Byu#American Football#College Football#The Utah State Aggies#Byu Date Time#Espn
ABC4

Utah company breaks Guinness World Record

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A company based out of Logan, Utah has just broken a Guinness World Record. As of July 29, Schreiber Foods is the new title holder for the largest macaroni and cheese. According to representatives, an official judge from Guinness World Records took part in the celebration outside of the company’s manufacturing […]
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Taking a look at a backyard turned desert garden

OGDEN, Utah — If you’re ready to retire all your grass in the backyard, a desert garden could be just the solution. KSL Greenhouse host Maria Shilaos paid a visit to Michael and Cheryl Ackley’s unique desert garden in Ogden. The garden spans one acre and features...
OGDEN, UT
Pyramid

Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development

According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelexperta.com

6 Best Things to Do in Park City, Utah You Need To Try

Combining luxury and adrenaline, Park City is the ultimate winter playground. Utah is one of the best places to go for skii and winter activities, so, find here the best things to do in Park City, Utah. Sheets of fluffy snowfall on its hills each year, but skiing isn’t the...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah Democratic Party, Salt Lake County Democratic Party workers unionize

SALT LAKE CITY — As efforts to unionize among Democratic political staffers and congressional staffers have increased nationwide, employees of the Utah Democratic Party and Salt Lake County Democratic Party have officially unionized. Ben Peck, Salt Lake County Democratic Party executive director, said he worked on unionizing political staffers...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

