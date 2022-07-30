www.mwcconnection.com
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Three Cities In Utah Featuring In The Most Exorbitant Markets In The USABlogging TimeUtah State
247Sports
Official Offer Round Up: BYU still pushing hard for Malachi Riley
By now you've seen the tweets and Instagram posts, BYU (and every other school in the country) is doling out their official scholarship offers this week. What the heck is an official offer and haven't some of these players had offers for years? Well, yes, but now it's official. What...
247Sports
BYU kicks off August with commitment from Matthew Fredrick
August is the month that football is officially kicks off and BYU started the month out with a bang. Today, East High School (UT) tight end Matthrew Fredrick announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to the Cougars. Fredrick had lower level offers from Navy, Army, New Mexico...
deseret.com
This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state
Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
hebervalleyradio.com
Utah Tech Announces Rod Zundel As New Broadcast Voice
ST. GEORGE, Utah-Monday, Utah Tech Athletics Director Ken Beazer confirmed longtime Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel is the new voice of the Trailblazers for football and men’s basketball broadcasts. Zundel will also host a 30-minute weekly coaches show as part of his new responsibilities. Zundel is a graduate of Weber...
Tony Finau wins second straight PGA Tour event
DETROIT (AP) – Salt Lake City native Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events. Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. Taylor Pendrith (72), […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City breaks all-time hottest July record for 2nd-straight year
SALT LAKE CITY — July was the hottest month on record for Utah's capital city. If that sentence sounds familiar, it's because it's the second-straight year that July has topped the temperature record books. Last month's average temperature was 87.3 degrees, besting the previous record of 85.7 degrees set...
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
upr.org
Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing
The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
Utah company breaks Guinness World Record
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A company based out of Logan, Utah has just broken a Guinness World Record. As of July 29, Schreiber Foods is the new title holder for the largest macaroni and cheese. According to representatives, an official judge from Guinness World Records took part in the celebration outside of the company’s manufacturing […]
The Wasatch All-Road is back with new venue, distances
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Wasatch All-Road Race returns for its second year on August 27 but now will be held at Midway’s Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. When the opportunity […]
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
deseret.com
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic
Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
kslnewsradio.com
Taking a look at a backyard turned desert garden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re ready to retire all your grass in the backyard, a desert garden could be just the solution. KSL Greenhouse host Maria Shilaos paid a visit to Michael and Cheryl Ackley’s unique desert garden in Ogden. The garden spans one acre and features...
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
travelexperta.com
6 Best Things to Do in Park City, Utah You Need To Try
Combining luxury and adrenaline, Park City is the ultimate winter playground. Utah is one of the best places to go for skii and winter activities, so, find here the best things to do in Park City, Utah. Sheets of fluffy snowfall on its hills each year, but skiing isn’t the...
ksl.com
'Not simply the opposite of mental illness': These 3 practices can help you improve mental health
PROVO — A BYU professor is sharing three strategies for navigating mental health struggles: say something, know something and be something. In a forum, BYU public health professor Carl L. Hanson described how these practices can aid in anyone's mental health journey, along with the important distinction between mental health and mental illness.
ksl.com
Utah Democratic Party, Salt Lake County Democratic Party workers unionize
SALT LAKE CITY — As efforts to unionize among Democratic political staffers and congressional staffers have increased nationwide, employees of the Utah Democratic Party and Salt Lake County Democratic Party have officially unionized. Ben Peck, Salt Lake County Democratic Party executive director, said he worked on unionizing political staffers...
UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
