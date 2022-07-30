Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

www.wuky.org
WUKY
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities is diminishing, but now the people face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. WUKY's Karyn Czar has details. More bodies are emerging from the sodden landscape, and the death toll now stands at 37....
WUKY
Mayor Gorton: city of Lexington continuing to offer help where needed in eastern Kentucky
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the city continues to offer up help to hard hit areas of eastern Kentucky. WUKY's Alan Lytle has details. During a press event Tuesday in Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton detailed what resources the city continues to provide in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. "We have teams of...
WUKY
Search and rescue continues in Eastern Kentucky, as further weather concerns loom
The waters, which have receded in some areas, along with washed out bridges, and damaged roads have prevented emergency teams from reaching all affected areas. And Gov. Andy Beshear said the "search and rescue" phase isn't over. Meanwhile, the confirmed death toll is rising, with at least 35 now recorded...
WUKY
Reporter's notebook: the week that was in eastern Kentucky
WUKY's Karyn Czar spent the better part of the weekend reporting for WUKY and NPR on the devastation in eastern Kentucky. Here's an audio diary from her time there.
