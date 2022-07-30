Bun B's Trill Burgers big Good Morning America win leads week's top stories

It seems Kelis hates Beyoncé so much right now. The R&B/pop singer, best known for the early-aughts hits “Caught Out There” and “Milkshake,” has beef with the one-and-only Queen Bey. On Thursday, July 28, she went on social media to voice her displeasure with not being notified that her song “Milkshake” (from her 2003 album Tasty) was sampled on “Energy,” a song off Beyoncé's latest and wildly anticipated new album Renaissance.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO