Bun B's Trill Burgers big Good Morning America win leads week's top stories

houston.culturemap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for himAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
2 Houston chefs at high-profile restaurants make major moves
One of Houston’s highest-profile legacy restaurants recently welcomed a new executive chef. Meanwhile, one of 2021’s most exciting newcomers saw its chef suddenly depart. Here’s a quick look at the latest food news to know. Berg Hospitality has named Brian Sutton as the new executive chef for...
New Southern-inspired restaurant serves up vibe dining to the Galleria area
A high-energy restaurant serving Southern-inspired fare is coming to the Galleria area. Doves will open this fall in the former Simple Space events venue at 5524 Richmond Ave. Led by business partners Touché Harvey and Frederick Wilson of the newly formed HW Hospitality Group, Doves describes itself as a "vibe dining venue" — a catch-all term for restaurants that typically incorporate nightclub elements such as DJs and bottle service — in a luxurious setting. As illustrated in the video below, the restaurant's design will include two private dining room, a spacious patio with seating for 30, and marble details throughout.
Texas-born trio The Chicks add Houston date to national tour
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Houston. The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one show...
Houston crawls to surprising spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. In what may shock anyone who has actually visited both cities, Dallas topped Houston and made the No. 1 slot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Face the scorching Houston summer sun with these tips from local skin care experts
Swimsuits and sun-kissed skin are synonymous with summer. And because we live in Houston, where the triple-digit temps show no sign of letting up — summer also means amping up skin care routines. From finding the best sunscreen to learning how to apply products and prep for a day...
13 hottest White Linen Night events in the Heights, from pub crawls to pup parties
One of Houston's most popular weekend events in arguably the city's buzziest 'hoods is back. White Linen Night returns to the Heights and promises to be white-hot. Taking over a small strip in the Heights, the party starts early and goes late, with folks donning their coolest white looks as they sip, shop, and shake it on Saturday, August 6.
Houston hip-hop king Bun B's Trill Burgers crowned best in nation on Good Morning America
Bun B is a big winner. The Houston hip-hop legend's smash burger concept Trill Burgers won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot along with a $10,000 cash prize. “It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” Bun B said in a statement. “To be in Times Square...
Outspoken Houston performer lands prestigious national poetry award
A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Outspoken Bean, the noted poet/spoken-word performer/raconteur/renaissance man, has been named the 2022 official Poet Laureate Fellow for Houston, the American Academy of Poets announced. He will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1...
RELATED PEOPLE
Riel talk about Montrose's award-winning restaurant, plus the hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Riel chef-owner Ryan Lachaine and bar manager Derek Brown join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the Montrose restaurant. The conversation begins with Brown explaining how he left the finance world to begin bartending at some of New York's best restaurants. Ultimately, he made his way to Houston and joined Riel in 2019.
Alex and Reagan Bregman announce birth of their baby on Instagram
A Houston power couple has just welcomed their first child. Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife, entrepreneur Reagan, announced the birth of their son, Knox Samuel Bregman on Tuesday, August 2. The Bregmans posted a photo of a quite cozy little Knox — looking warm in a knit...
Bun B's Trill Burgers topple Houston cult-favorite in epic Good Morning America showdown
Two of Houston's most acclaimed burger purveyors faced off in an epic battle on national television this morning. Good Morning America featured Trill Burgers and Burger-Chan on a Houston-centered edition of its “United States of Burgers” segment. Filmed near downtown at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, a panel of...
Casual new bar crafts major upside in Garden Oaks with special sips and diverse dishes
Garden Oaks residents will soon have a new place to enjoy craft beer in a casual environment. Upside Pub will open August 9 in the former Tres Amigos space at 3402 N. Shepherd Dr. First announced in the spring, husband-and-wife owners Andy and Paige Lujan moved to Houston in order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hustlin' Houston Vietnamese restaurant wins $1M in top industry competition
A new Houston restaurant will be able to expand courtesy of a $1 million venture capital investment. The Savory Fund selected Houston Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Hustle as the winner of its Million Dollar Restaurant Launch competition. The private equity firm picked the Houston restaurant from a pool of more than...
Back away from Beyoncé: Why the 'thievery' accusation against Houston's queen is totally unfair
It seems Kelis hates Beyoncé so much right now. The R&B/pop singer, best known for the early-aughts hits “Caught Out There” and “Milkshake,” has beef with the one-and-only Queen Bey. On Thursday, July 28, she went on social media to voice her displeasure with not being notified that her song “Milkshake” (from her 2003 album Tasty) was sampled on “Energy,” a song off Beyoncé's latest and wildly anticipated new album Renaissance.
Hot new Italian eatery from successful Houston restaurateur headed to Washington Avenue
A new Italian restaurant has had so much success that its owner is already planning a second location. Gr8 Plate Hospitality, the local company behind The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill, will bring its recently opened Italian concept Passerella to Washington Avenue this fall. The new Passerella will be located...
Ken Hoffman on how a famed Houston Jewish bakery helped the G.O.A.T. of competitive food eating win big
Joey Chestnut, the undisputed GOAT of competitive eating, added more luster to his career stats by scarfing down 17.5 pounds of cherry pie in eight minutes at Nationals Stadium in Washington, D.C. last week. It’s his 55th record according to Major League Eating, the governing body of the consumption circuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend marks major national news from some hometown icons, as our Queen Beyoncé drops her highly anticipated new album Renaissance, and our hip-hop icon Bun B showcases his Trill Burgers on a Good Morning America faceoff. Meanwhile, families can enjoy a Disney singalong treat or free outdoor Shakespeare,...
Oscar-winning performer and rapper returns to Houston for soaring symphony show
Oscar/Emmy/Grammy/Golden Globe-winning hip-hop artist, actor, activist, and lifelong Soulquarian (look it up) Common returns by popular demand to join the Houston Symphony at the Hobby Center this weekend, as part of the Stella Artois Summer Series, for two unforgettable performances. Led by principal POPS conductor Steven Reineke, the multi-talented artist...
Beyoncé rules the internet with historic Twitter emoji celebrating her wildly anticipated new album
Houston and the worldwide Beyhive are majorly buzzing in anticipation of Renaissance, Beyoncé’s wildly anticipated new album, which drops on July 29 on Tidal and streaming services everywhere. Now, in honor of the news that broke the internet this summer, Twitter has released a new fandom emoji in...
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among America's richest
Folks live well in Houston and its surrounding suburbs and cities, and a new study illustrates just how well. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks names three Greater Houston-area neighbors Pearland, League City, and Sugar Land among the richest big cities in the U.S. HomeSnacks looked at three data...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0