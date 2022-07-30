Former Michigan DL likely out for season following training camp injury

saturdaytradition.com
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer
Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. of Baton Rouge (LA) Catholic High is down to four schools– LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder will announce his college decision on August 6th. In a previous interview with On3, Sampson quickly discussed his finalists. LSU. “That’s...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
saturdaytradition.com
Deshaun Watson hearing: Parties reportedly informed of discipline for Cleveland Browns QB
Deshaun Watson has reportedly received the discipline recommendation of Judge Sue Robinson, and Watson now faces the possibility of filing an appeal. Multiple reports have carried the story, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Watson is currently participating in training camp with the Cleveland Browns after being traded by the Houston...
Safety Rob Billings to announce decision on Sunday among top five
Safety Rob Billings of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tells Clemson247 that he'll announce his commitment decision on Sunday at 2 p.m. Billings (6-1, 185) says his finalists are Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Duke. Billings is a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers offered...
Urban Meyer Roasted By Former Players: NFL World Reacts
Urban Meyer had a truly disastrous NFL tenure, as he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars less than one full season into his career. While Meyer's NFL tenure has been over for several months, he continues to face criticism. Some of Meyer's former players have spoken out about how much...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Big Ten player petitioning NCAA to return to school after declaring for NFL Draft
Former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton’s college football future hangs in the balance in the coming days. Singleton had declared for the NFL Draft prior to Rutgers late add to the Gator Bowl, and he elected to return to the team and play in the bowl game. Well, sadly, he was injured in the game, crushing his 2022 NFL Draft hopes.
Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ready For NFL Season
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver is ready for the 2022 NFL season. Skriver, a veteran model, has long been a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. The popular model's Instagram feed is full of Raiders pictures throughout the NFL season. Skriver can't wait for kickoff. "Summer in San Diego....
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Girlfriend News
Life appears to be going pretty well for Kliff Kingsbury. The Arizona Cardinals head coach is getting ready for yet another NFL season. He and Kyler Murray, who was recently signed to a blockbuster contract extension, are hoping to lead the Cardinals to new heights this fall. Before the season...
saturdaytradition.com
Defensive back grad transfer officially added to Illinois roster, per Bret Bielema
Once committed to play rugby at Oklahoma, Terrell Jennings ultimately went the football route, starting in the JUCO ranks and later in FCS before latching on with Division 2 Minnesota State, the same program that produced NFL star Adam Thielen. Now, Jennings is with Illinois as a graduate transfer, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
College Football Player Wants To Return After Declaring For NFL Draft
A college football player is hoping to return to school after declaring for the NFL Draft last winter. Drew Singleton, a Rutgers linebacker, is petitioning the NCAA to let him play another season for the Scarlet Knights, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker played in the team's...
Tampa Bay Times
Tom Brady gets GOAT birthday cake from Leonard Fournette
TAMPA ― What do you get the guy who has everything?. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady turned 45 today, and running back Leonard Fournette struggled with how to commemorate the big occasion until he came up with the answer on Tuesday. He turned to The Cake Girl bakery in Tampa...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois OL Alex Pihlstrom shares inspiration behind new mustache entering 2022
Illinois OL Alex Pihlstrom has had a winding journey through his career with the Illini. Now entering his 6th season with the program and looking to play a vital role on the offensive line, Pihlstrom also has a new look heading into fall camp. On Monday, Jeremy Werner with Illini...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
