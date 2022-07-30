Clackamas wrestler Jeremiah Wachsmuth wins national Grego Roman title, sets sights on state title

www.oregonlive.com
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen qualifies for 100-meter semifinals at World Athletics U20 Championships
Lake Oswego incoming junior Mia Brahe-Pedersen has her sights set on medaling at the World Athletics U20 Championships this week, and step one is now complete. On Tuesday morning, Brahe-Pedersen finished the seventh heat of the women’s 100-meter dash in 11.45 seconds. The time was first in her heat, qualifying her for the semifinals, and was eighth overall.
'How he communicates with people, it's extraordinary.' West Linn makes seamless transition from Chris Miller to Jon Eagle
By René Ferrán | Photos by Fletcher Wold A year ago, Jon Eagle was settling into his new gig as quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach at Portland State University, less than two months after ending a 13-year stint turning Camas into a Southwest Washington powerhouse. At the same ...
Shalane Flanagan named distance assistant coach for Oregon Ducks track and field
The new era of Oregon Ducks track and field and cross country took another leap forward this week as former Olympian and New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan was named the new long-distance assistant coach. Flanagan, a silver medalist in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Olympics and the...
World Athletics U20 Championships: Schedule for Oregon’s 5 athletes competing in Colombia this week
The World Athletics U20 Championships are starting on Monday in Cali, Colombia, and local track and field fans have a handful of athletes to cheer on as they compete for world championships. The athletes qualified to go to Cali in June by finishing among the top of their events in...
Police officer Jamal Jones moved to Portland to ‘give my (family) a better life’ … now, he will develop ‘high-character men’ as the Franklin football coach
By Mike Wilson Photo courtesy of Ray Hamill/HumboldtSports.com — Newly hired Franklin High School football coach Jamal Jones didn’t make the move from the Northern California coast with coaching foremost in mind. “The move to Portland was to move my family to the Portland area,” Jones, ...
Portland Thorns’ Tegan McGrady in search of coffee and dogs as she adjusts to new team, city
Tegan McGrady didn’t have much time to adjust to her new situation. She was traded to the Portland Thorns on July 25, arrived in the city soon after, briefly trained with the team and headed out with them on a road trip to Louisville. McGrady, a defender, played 45...
Friends, family remember bowling legend Gloria Bouvia: ‘You can’t say ‘Gloria’ without smiling’
When bowling pins are set up, they are each carefully placed exactly 12 inches apart. That, squared, is about how much standing room there was Sunday at Mt. Hood Lanes in Gresham, where more than 250 friends, family and bowlers gathered to celebrate the life of Gloria Bouvia, one of the most accomplished bowlers in Oregon history who died May 29 in Portland at 86.
tigerdroppings.com
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
Timeline: The Ku Klux Klan dominates Oregon politics
Near-fatal lynchings come to Oregon, and Klan rallies in Portland are so popular, fans get turned away.1922 March: Catholic piano salesman abducted at gunpoint and strung up by mob wearing robes in Medford, who order him to drop lawsuit against reputed Klansman. It's the first of three near-fatal hangings in Medford, called "necktie parties." April: African American railroad porter from Jacksonville kidnapped by Medford mob and strung up, with gunshots fired at his feet. Upon release, he runs off into the forest. April: Mexican American farmhand abducted from his Medford home by mob in black masks and robes, and...
Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
Cheer on couch racing teams at Oregon’s only festival celebrating a political cartoonist
Dan Feller’s journey to racing victory started with his wife, Deanna, asking him to create a competitive street vehicle out of an old couch. Twenty-four years later, Feller is still racking up ribbons with his loveseat on wheels. He hopes to win again at the Davenport Races, a slice of high jinks offered during the Homer Davenport Community Festival in Silverton Aug. 5-7.
Marine Board makes permanent sound limits for Jet Skis on Willamette
Residents of West Linn's Bolton area complained of noise across river at Meldrum BarThe Oregon State Marine Board unanimously voted at its summer meeting Thursday, July 28, to permanently implement a rule limiting noise from Jet Skis on the Willamette River between West Linn and south Portland. The board adopted a temporary rule in April after hearing from residents of West Linn who were concerned about the noise from Jet Skis at Meldrum Bar Park across the Willamette in Gladstone. After a comment period beginning in September, the permanent rule will likely take effect in October, before the temporary...
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
Oregon reaches at least 15 suspected heat-related deaths during lengthy heatwave
As Oregon’s long heatwave finally wanes, the state’s suspected heat-related death count has reached at least 15. On Sunday, Portland recorded its seventh consecutive day with the high at 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, a record for the city. On the following day, the state reported 14 suspected hyperthermia deaths in Oregon since the string of high-heat days started.
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
Hundreds sought refuge at cooling centers during record Portland heat wave
As a seven-day heat wave took hold in Portland, the city’s cooling centers housed nearly 300 people on their busiest night, county workers distributed more than 100,000 bottles of water and emergency crews treated more than 80 people for heat-related illnesses. Multnomah County officials released the numbers Tuesday as...
Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora to undergo season-ending knee surgery
After missing the first portion of the season due to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is heading back under the knife. Mora, 28, will undergo cartilage restoration surgery on the same knee Wednesday after experiencing additional symptoms, the Timbers announced Monday. The procedure, set to be performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Los Angeles, will force Mora to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. His approximate recovery time is nine months, the team said.
