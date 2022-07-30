Mitch Massman’s Favorite Vikings Player Bets

vikingsterritory.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vikings Tight End Underwent Surgery On Tuesday
Irv Smith Jr. suffered a setback on his road back to the field, but it might not derail his comeback. The Minnesota Vikings tight end, who missed all of 2021 recovering from a meniscus injury, left Monday's practice with an undisclosed ailment. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith underwent thumb...
Yardbarker
Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One
The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
If this is it for drama, Vikings are off to a good start
The Vikings have opened camp quietly, which is something they needed in moving on from a volatile era.
Bucs Open To Rob Gronkowski Return: NFL World Reacts
Rob Gronkowski has repeatedly made it clear that he is 100 percent retired from the National Football League and never coming back. However, not everyone - including his longtime girlfriend - believes that. The Bucs have signed his replacement in veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, but they would be open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Star Bill Russell
The sports community lost a true legend on Sunday afternoon. Legendary NBA player Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with his wife Jeanine at his side. Russell is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He won two NCAA Tournaments with San Francisco in 1955 and 1956 before winning 11 NBA Championships during his professional career.
NBA・
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
Tampa Bay Times
Tom Brady gets GOAT birthday cake from Leonard Fournette
TAMPA ― What do you get the guy who has everything?. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady turned 45 today, and running back Leonard Fournette struggled with how to commemorate the big occasion until he came up with the answer on Tuesday. He turned to The Cake Girl bakery in Tampa...
Minnesota Vikings: Projecting the 53-man roster in 2022
Predicting a team’s final 53-man roster is a hapless procedure. As many hours as one could spend analyzing a team’s
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0