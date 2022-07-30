Championship roundup: Lewis Travis strike gives Blackburn winning start

Lewis Travis celebrates the goal that set Blackburn on the way to victory over QPR.

Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with a solid 1-0 win over QPR. The Dane’s new captain, Lewis Travis, settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under a new head coach in Michael Beale.

QPR hit the woodwork early on and spread the ball around confidently, but once Rovers went ahead they rarely looked back, outrunning and outworking the visitors in a game that saw few clear-cut opportunities.

Middlesbrough and West Brom played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Riverside. The home side took an early lead when Chuba Akpom slid the ball across the face of goal for Isaiah Jones to score, but John Swift, making his debut, levelled soon after the break.

Jean Michaël Seri’s deflected goal in injury time earned Hull a 2-1 win at home to Bristol City. The former Fulham midfielder was given too much space in the third minute of added time and fortune was on his side as his strike from the edge of the box deflected up and over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Hull had looked up against it in the first half once Andreas Weimann put the visitors on their way with a deserved opener, but they seized momentum after Ozan Tufan scored from the spot on 72 minutes. Bristol City had suffered a chaotic buildup as Nigel Pearson’s players arrived late in taxis after their team coach broke down.

Charlie Cresswell scored twice on his debut as Millwall secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Stoke at The Den. Both Millwall’s goals came from set pieces, and their lead was rarely threatened. They gave record signing Zian Flemming a gentle introduction in the last 15 minutes.

Callum Connolly’s crashing volley secured Blackpool a battling 1-0 win over

. The former Everton defender struck after nine minutes to secure victory for Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the pressure in the second half but lacked a killer instinct in front of goal as the Lancashire side clung on for three points.

Luton were held 0-0 by a dogged Birmingham at Kenilworth Road. Birmingham managed only one shot on target but an away point at last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists represented an encouraging start for new manager John Eustace.

Harry Darling’s fine strike earned Swansea a 1-1 draw at Rotherham but they had goalkeeper Andy Fisher to thank for keeping the point. Darling marked his debut in fine style as he hit a 25-yard effort into the top corner to cancel out Chiedozie Ogbene’s opener. Ogbene, who had been linked with a move to Swansea, was denied twice more by Fisher, who also made good stops from Cohen Bramall, Georgie Kelly and Dan Barlaser.

Wigan picked up a point on their Championship return in a goalless draw at home to a Preston side who had substitute Ched Evans sent off late on. The Latics, last season’s League One champions, started well and asked several questions of their established second-tier opponents.

The visitors were left facing an anxious last 10 minutes when, eight minutes after entering the field, substitute Evans was sent off for going in very late on a grounded Curtis Tilt. Wigan almost won it at the death, only for Tendayi Darikwa’s shot to be deflected over.

Norwich’s season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off.