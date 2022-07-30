UPDATE: McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned over 52,000 acres

Read on krcrtv.com
Related
krcrtv.com
87 residences found destroyed in the initial damage assessment for the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif. — At least 132 structures have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. According to Office of Emergency Services (OES) officials, 274 structures have been inspected and 132 structures were destroyed, including 87 residences. 134 structures were not...
krcrtv.com
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Alex fire in Siskiyou County 20% contained, Yeti fire still spreading
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Updated on August 5 at 4:46 pm:. The total acreage for the Alex and Yeti fires, according to Inciweb.gov, is 6,436 acres and 802 personnel are on the incident. The Yeti fire is 0% contained. Original report:. More black lines are on the map of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crews make ‘great progress’ on McKinney Fire perimeter
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have made “great progress” on the perimeter of the Mckinney Fire as it has burned 59,636 acres and remains at 10% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Crews are working to get depth on contaminant lines on the west side of the...
KDRV
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
North Coast Journal
Karuk Tribe: McKinney Fire Causing Klamath Fish Kill
The Karuk Tribe is reporting large numbers of dead fish on the Klamath River in the vicinity of Happy Camp, which it's attributing to impacts from the McKinney Fire, which has spread to nearly 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County. According to the tribe, "very large" number of dead fish of...
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.
actionnewsnow.com
Minimal growth on McKinney Fire, increased fire behavior expected
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire remains at 10% containment and has grown to 58,668 acres, according to the U.S. National Forest. On Wednesday, the fire behavior was minimal but fire activity increased on the western portion of the fire as fuels dried out in the afternoon. Crews used...
krcrtv.com
New evacuation orders and warning near Happy Camp due to Yeti Complex
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for areas east of Happy Camp in zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The area was placed under a warning yesterday but today residents are being told to leave due to increased fire activity. An evacuation warning has been issued for...
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
KDRV
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
krcrtv.com
Q&A: Red Cross speaks on McKinney Fire shelter operations in Weed
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 57,519 acres with no containment. Thousands of residents have been forced out of their homes. A shelter has been established for...
nbc16.com
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 17-acre Wards Creek fire in Rogue River 100% contained
ROGUE RIVER — You may still see columns of smoke pluming upwards from Rogue River today, but the Oregon Department of Forestry announced on August 4 that firefighters on the Wards Creek Fire made excellent progress overnight and have the blaze 100% contained. The fire, which began as a...
krcrtv.com
Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
krcrtv.com
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
krcrtv.com
Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings in Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — Evacuation orders for portions of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been reduced to warnings, according to the office of emergency services. Siskiyou Zones Downgraded:SIS – 3404-ASIS – 3508-ASIS – 3609-BThe Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says the areas impacted primarily encompass Yreka from Fairchild Street and Shasta Avenue to the edge of the residential district.
Firefighters contain part of California's biggest active blaze for first time
Firefighters have contained part of California’s largest active wildfire for the first time, all while the blaze’s growth has slowed in recent days.
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire: Increased fire activity expected as temperatures rise
YREKA, Calif. — Hotter and drier weather could mean more dangerous conditions for crews battling the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. The fire has burned 57,515 acres and is 0% contained. Four people have been killed in the fire. According to the United States Forest Service (USFS), rain Tuesday...
Comments / 0