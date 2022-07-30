Last stop on UTEP’s Summer Tour

EL PASO, Texas -- The 29th annual "Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon raised nearly $115,000 for the Humane Society of El Paso. The telethon, hosted on ABC-7 throughout Saturday night, showcased all the work HSEP does for animals in El Paso. All the money raised last night will stay with the Humane Society to help the 4,000 animals that come through their doors every year. The money will be used for providing medical and enrichment services for the animals.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO