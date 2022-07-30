ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Last stop on UTEP’s Summer Tour

By Samuel Harasimowicz
KVIA
 9 days ago
KVIA

Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso teen’s artwork featured in Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram

EL PASO, Texas-- One El Paso teen was surprised to see her most recent art work featured in an ad on her favorite singers Instagram page. “Olivia Rodrigo has a really big influence on me and she’s just an amazing person and she’s definitely one of my idols,” said incoming El Paso high school freshman Leah Monsivais has been an Olivia Rodrigo fan since her days as a Disney channel actress.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

29th annual “Be a Star, Save a Life” telethon kicks off Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas -- The 29th annual "Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon raised nearly $115,000 for the Humane Society of El Paso. The telethon, hosted on ABC-7 throughout Saturday night, showcased all the work HSEP does for animals in El Paso. All the money raised last night will stay with the Humane Society to help the 4,000 animals that come through their doors every year. The money will be used for providing medical and enrichment services for the animals.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Unspoken Walmart Hero

EL PASO, Texas- After the bullets ceased, off duty medic Cynthia Loya walked into the Walmart at Cielo Vista dazed. Not knowing the violent act that had just taken place, she found the scene quiet. “I believe I arrived like 5 minutes after he had shot everybody and left. So...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas

EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel

You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up. Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas. Some gas stations only had premium and diesel. ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most...
KVIA

Repairs at El Paso fuel terminal create gas shortage around city

EL PASO, Texas -- Repairs at an El Paso fuel terminal this past week created a gas shortage across the city, and as a result created frustration for many El Paso drivers looking to fill their car up. Since Thursday night, ABC-7 had been receiving calls and emails from frustrated...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building beds for the kids who need them the most

EL PASO, Texas - Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization working to make the lives of children in need a little more comfortable, one bed at a time. "We'll be looking for people generally who can't afford a bed, a child sleeping on the floor, two children that are too big to sleep on a twin bed, trying to sleep on that at night," said Brian Carter, president of the El Paso chapter.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

21-year-old dies after arriving to hospital with gunshot wound

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a gunshot incident that left one man dead Sunday morning. EPSO said 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez was taken to the Providence East hospital early this morning with a gunshot wound. Rodriguez died from his injury. Little more information...
EL PASO, TX

