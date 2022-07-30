Last stop on UTEP’s Summer Tour

Read on kvia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
El Pasoan Rey Flores brings a wealth of versatility and experience to UTEP this season
EL PASO, Texas -- The countdown to UTEP's home opener against North Texas is on and with that anticipation for the season is building. The Miners have a lot of guys they'll look to throughout the season to make big plays in crucial games, potentially none more so than Ysleta grad Rey Flores.
KVIA
Countdown to kickoff: Las Cruces Bulldawgs prepare for season opener in two weeks
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - While the state of Texas will kickoff the high school football season in three weeks, New Mexico will get a jumpstart a week early. Las Cruces High School will begin the 2022 season on August 19 when they travel to Volcano Vista. The Bulldawgs are...
KVIA
Going off the rails? El Paso Locomotive lose fourth game in a row as playoff chances begin to dwindle
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Locomotive lose 1-0 at the death to Monterey Bay FC to mark their fourth loss in a row. The game for the most part was the Locos to win. According to the ESPN+ broadcast they had 68% of the ball and 12 shots with 2 of them on target - that's double Monterey Bays opportunities.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso teen’s artwork featured in Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram
EL PASO, Texas-- One El Paso teen was surprised to see her most recent art work featured in an ad on her favorite singers Instagram page. “Olivia Rodrigo has a really big influence on me and she’s just an amazing person and she’s definitely one of my idols,” said incoming El Paso high school freshman Leah Monsivais has been an Olivia Rodrigo fan since her days as a Disney channel actress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
Slightly cooler temperatures this week, heavier rains in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas- It does not look like the Borderland will be seeing 100-degree weather this upcoming week. The rain though will be heavier. Monday is looking like a 50% chance of rain, especially overnight. Tuesday also has a high chance at 40%. The rest of the week precipitation will...
KVIA
29th annual “Be a Star, Save a Life” telethon kicks off Saturday night
EL PASO, Texas -- The 29th annual "Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon raised nearly $115,000 for the Humane Society of El Paso. The telethon, hosted on ABC-7 throughout Saturday night, showcased all the work HSEP does for animals in El Paso. All the money raised last night will stay with the Humane Society to help the 4,000 animals that come through their doors every year. The money will be used for providing medical and enrichment services for the animals.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
KVIA
Unspoken Walmart Hero
EL PASO, Texas- After the bullets ceased, off duty medic Cynthia Loya walked into the Walmart at Cielo Vista dazed. Not knowing the violent act that had just taken place, she found the scene quiet. “I believe I arrived like 5 minutes after he had shot everybody and left. So...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police in dangerous chase on the loose after walking out of hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is now on the loose. 25-year-old Joshua Lopez was taken to a hospital in El Paso on July 27 after police say he shoplifted at a Lowe's store. Then was involved in a...
KVIA
El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas
EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
KVIA
Anthony ISD receives several grants for student programs, teacher incentives this school year
ANTHONY, Texas -- Anthony ISD if one the smallest districts in the county welcoming back about 800 students this year. The district is investing in a lot of time and money into new programs and incentives for teachers and students. The superintendent Oscar Troncoso said the last few years have...
KVIA
Average El Paso home valuation jumps nearly 20%; reappraisal likely next year
Average home valuations in the county have skyrocketed for the second year in a row – shooting up a whopping 19.9% to $189,709 this year, El Paso Central Appraisal District certified numbers show. This year’s increase comes after a 12% jump in home values last year – both fueled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 2:28PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12. miles northwest of Orogrande, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around. unsecured objects. Minor damage...
KVIA
Brown Middle School was on lockout after report of subject with a gun call
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District officials say a lockout has been lifted at the school, and reports of an incident of a subject with a gun had nothing to do with the school. El Paso Police say the school was on lockdown due to a subject...
KVIA
Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel
You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up. Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas. Some gas stations only had premium and diesel. ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most...
KVIA
Repairs at El Paso fuel terminal create gas shortage around city
EL PASO, Texas -- Repairs at an El Paso fuel terminal this past week created a gas shortage across the city, and as a result created frustration for many El Paso drivers looking to fill their car up. Since Thursday night, ABC-7 had been receiving calls and emails from frustrated...
KVIA
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building beds for the kids who need them the most
EL PASO, Texas - Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization working to make the lives of children in need a little more comfortable, one bed at a time. "We'll be looking for people generally who can't afford a bed, a child sleeping on the floor, two children that are too big to sleep on a twin bed, trying to sleep on that at night," said Brian Carter, president of the El Paso chapter.
KVIA
21-year-old dies after arriving to hospital with gunshot wound
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a gunshot incident that left one man dead Sunday morning. EPSO said 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez was taken to the Providence East hospital early this morning with a gunshot wound. Rodriguez died from his injury. Little more information...
KVIA
Police looking for car involved in road-rage incident that left a 3-year-old hospitalized
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are looking for any information that will help identify the suspects who were involved in a road-rage incident that left a 3-year-old hospitalized. Police say they are looking for the driver and passenger of a blue Honda Civic, pictured at the top...
KVIA
CBP says 16-year-old U.S. citizen tried smuggling 16 pounds of fentanyl across Ysleta Port of Entry
EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized about 16 pounds of fentanyl from a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old attempting to enter the U.S. through the Ysleta Port of Entry Saturday. The vehicle carrying two individuals was referred to secondary inspection in which a canine and...
Comments / 0