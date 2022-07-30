Mississippi State Ranked in Top 25 of College Football Brands by High School Student-Athletes

Mississippi State is ranked as one of the top 25 college football brands in the nation according to a survey of high school student-athletes.

A survey of 1,000 high school football players by OfficialVisit was used to create the rankings, which includes 10 SEC teams. MSU is listed at 23rd overall, or ninth-best in the conference.

The Bulldogs have found success on the gridiron over the last decade. They were ranked No. 1 in the nation for over a month in 2014 and have risen into the AP Top 25 at some point in nearly every season since then. State has reached a postseason bowl game in each of the last 12 years and has produced some of the biggest names in the NFL since the Dan Mullen era began in 2009.

Heading into 2022, the Bulldogs return more production than any other SEC team and are ranked No. 24 in ESPN's Preseason Top 25. Quarterback Will Rogers and his supporting cast are expected to make a jump after ending last season with a disappointing loss to Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Despite having the toughest schedule in the country, the talent that will be returning to the field for Mississippi State is hard to overlook.

Here is a complete list of the Top 25 college football brands, according to 1,000 high school student-athletes surveyed by OfficialVisit:

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Georgia Bulldogs

4. Oklahoma Sooners

5. Clemson Tigers

6. LSU Tigers

7. Texas A&M Aggies

8. Texas Longhorns

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Miami Hurricanes

11. Florida Gators

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

13. Penn State Nittany Lions

14. North Carolina Tar Heels

15. Ole Miss Rebels

16. Michigan Wolverines

17. Florida State Seminoles

18. Tennessee Volunteers

19. USC Trojans

20. UCLA Bruins

21. Auburn Tigers

22. Michigan State Spartans

23. Mississippi State Bulldogs

24. Maryland Terrapins

25. South Carolina Gamecocks