Storms expected into Saturday

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Valley residents could see scattered thunderstorms over the weekend.

But don’t expect punishing winds — enough to knock out power like some parts of metro Phoenix saw the weekend of July 15, said Austin Jamison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Moonsoon storms packed a wallop over the weekend of starting Friday, July 15.

At the peak that weekend, there were about 32,000 customers without power, with the majority in the Valley, according to Arizona Public Service Co., the state’s largest utility.

Thunderstorms aren’t guaranteed today and Sunday, Jamison said.

“It’s possible somewhere in the metro area we will issue a (flash flood) warning,” Jamison said. “People need to keep an eye to the sky.”

The National Weather Service predicts a 20% to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours and 40% by tonight, he said.

On Sunday, there is a 20% to 30% chance of rain throughout the day and into tomorrow night.

On Friday, Gila Bend saw heavy rainfall around 1:30 p.m., Jamison said.

But punishing, severe winds shouldn’t be on the horizon Saturday or Sunday.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall and flooding was reported in Apache Junction.

“I don’t think we will see those kind of storms,” Jamison said. “Maybe (tomorrow) has the potential to produce strong winds. But even that is a little sketchy.”

As of July 29, the Phoenix area has seen about 0.78 inches of rain so far in July. Last year at this time, the area averaged about 2.81 inches of rain in the month of July, he said. Compare that with July 2020, where the area got a meager amount of rain — 0.10 inches.

Last year, monsoon season gave Valley residents a bounty of rain. Monsoon season typically starts around June 15 and ends near Sept. 30.

Will Brewer of Daisy Mountain Fire Department said he’s “optimistic” his crew can get out of this year’s fire season with minimal incidents. He said increased humidity has slowed fire progression this season.

The Valley needs to get “a lot more” rain from the scattered thunderstorms it’s seen so far this summer. He called for the public to be “mindful and on guard” until the winter months.

This weekend, there is less than a 10% chance of severe wind, Jamison said.
Severe winds are defined by gusts of 58 mph or more. Or, hailstorms an inch in diameter or larger, Jamison said.

Next week, residents can expect the high temps to be about 105 degrees Monday through Friday. The average for this time of year is 106 degrees.

Still, there’s always a chance heavy rainfall could land in a localized storm in the Phoenix metro, the meteorologist said. Though storms shouldn’t be as vigorous.

“All it takes is one localized storm to produce a down burst.”

