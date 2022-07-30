Virginia Tech is "Number 1" For 2023 CB Misun Kelley After Offer

techlunchpail.com
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GACCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia return after a two-year absenceCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
techlunchpail.com
2022 Virginia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Safety
Our position previews ahead of the first season of the Brent Pry era for Virginia Tech football continue as we end our look at the main 22 starters at safety where the Hokies have a returning star at one spot and a massive competition at the other. Check out our...
Virginia Tech Football: Who is freshman defensive lineman Lemar Law?
Virginia Tech reached back into the hotbed of Virginia Beach to land Class of 2022 defensive lineman Lemar Law last summer. Despite a late push from Michigan, a coaching change, and a change in high schools, Law remains solid in his pledge to the Hokies. Who is Lemar Law?. Virginia...
Four-star WR Jerrae Hawkins recaps West Virginia and Virginia Tech visits
Four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling (WV) Park is the top prospect in the state of West Virginia for the 2024 class and he took two visits the last week of July. The 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Hawkins camped at West Virginia in June and earned an offer from...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies welcome Blacksburg’s Cole Beck back on to the football field
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — When Virginia Tech begins fall practice this week, the Hokies will welcome a familiar face back to the roster. Cole Beck is once again becoming a dual sport athlete. The Blacksburg high school graduate is adding football back onto his workload after focusing solely on...
techlunchpail.com
2024 Three-Star WR Channing Goodwin Enjoys Virginia Tech Visit
Virginia Tech had loads of talented recruits on campus last weekend including 2024 three-star WR Channing Goodwin out of Charlotte, NC. Goodwin's mid-summer visit to Blacksburg went quite well as he shared with us. "It was good. I was there for a while so I enjoyed it a lot," Goodwin...
radfordathletics.com
The Radford Baseball Team I Will Never Forget
There have been better baseball teams at Radford than the 1990 squad, but I don't think I remember any group with as much fondness. Like so many RU baseball teams, I was their scorekeeper and publicist. Those guys went through incredible ups and downs that define a brotherhood (or sisterhood)...
techlunchpail.com
2024 VA LB Chris Cole Has "Great Time" at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech's Hokie Fest recruiting weekend went quite well for all the talented recruits they hosted including local 2024 LB Chris Cole out of in-state football powerhouse Salem HS in Salem, VA. "I had a great time at the Hokie Feast. Food was great, and I got a chance to...
Hannes Hammer returns to Virginia Tech after a summer in Germany
Roanoke (VA) North Cross three-star offensive tackle Hannes Hammer arrived back in America from his summer in Germany on Thursday. On Friday, the Virginia Tech commit was back in Blacksburg for Hokie Fest. “It was great,” Hammer said. “The connections just keep building better.”. During the visit, Hammer...
High school sports face challenges in southwest, central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Classes have yet to begin in southwest and central Virginia schools, but thousands of student-athletes around the Commonwealth have already been on practice fields for weeks. According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), more than 170,000 students will take part in some sort of interscholastic athletics during the 2022-2023 school […]
WSLS
Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises
Two football players came to Roanoke to pursue their dreams of playing in college. That dream became a nightmare when they say their student housing was a home filled with feces.. bugs.. and trash. These living conditions were just the beginning of a program plagued with broken promises. Wednesday at...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
Virginia is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Virginia ham sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Commonwealth.
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC
Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
WSLS
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
Augusta Free Press
National Weather Service: Potential high water levels on Roanoke River starting Wednesday
Water levels on the Roanoke River are expected to rise rapidly on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and may fluctuate throughout the week. Appalachian Power posted an alert today on their Facebook page for boaters and recreational users downstream of the Leesville Dam. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures...
NRVNews
8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!
Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened. Leesa Sutton Brandon with the National Park Service say the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened Monday afternoon. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of...
musicfestnews.com
The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?
The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?. BIG Something, Possum Holler Productions, and Life is Art Studios proudly present The BIG What? with three nights of music, art, camping, love, and mystery in a beautiful outdoor setting on Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Virginia! The boys from BIG Something have always thrown magnificent festivals, and once again this year they’ve got a killer lineup. The festival has two main stages — WHAT? Stage and Pine Grove Stage (plus the late-night mystery stage), so you don’t have to miss a single note!
WSLS
FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
