ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech is "Number 1" For 2023 CB Misun Kelley After Offer

techlunchpail.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
techlunchpail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

2022 Virginia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Safety

Our position previews ahead of the first season of the Brent Pry era for Virginia Tech football continue as we end our look at the main 22 starters at safety where the Hokies have a returning star at one spot and a massive competition at the other. Check out our...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies welcome Blacksburg’s Cole Beck back on to the football field

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — When Virginia Tech begins fall practice this week, the Hokies will welcome a familiar face back to the roster. Cole Beck is once again becoming a dual sport athlete. The Blacksburg high school graduate is adding football back onto his workload after focusing solely on...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
State
Florida State
City
Troy, VA
Local
Virginia Football
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Marshall, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
techlunchpail.com

2024 Three-Star WR Channing Goodwin Enjoys Virginia Tech Visit

Virginia Tech had loads of talented recruits on campus last weekend including 2024 three-star WR Channing Goodwin out of Charlotte, NC. Goodwin's mid-summer visit to Blacksburg went quite well as he shared with us. "It was good. I was there for a while so I enjoyed it a lot," Goodwin...
BLACKSBURG, VA
radfordathletics.com

The Radford Baseball Team I Will Never Forget

There have been better baseball teams at Radford than the 1990 squad, but I don't think I remember any group with as much fondness. Like so many RU baseball teams, I was their scorekeeper and publicist. Those guys went through incredible ups and downs that define a brotherhood (or sisterhood)...
RADFORD, VA
techlunchpail.com

2024 VA LB Chris Cole Has "Great Time" at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech's Hokie Fest recruiting weekend went quite well for all the talented recruits they hosted including local 2024 LB Chris Cole out of in-state football powerhouse Salem HS in Salem, VA. "I had a great time at the Hokie Feast. Food was great, and I got a chance to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hazel
Person
Brent Pry
WFXR

High school sports face challenges in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Classes have yet to begin in southwest and central Virginia schools, but thousands of student-athletes around the Commonwealth have already been on practice fields for weeks. According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), more than 170,000 students will take part in some sort of interscholastic athletics during the 2022-2023 school […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg

(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke prepares for National Night Out

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Hokies#Tink#Navy#Jmu
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC

Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens

ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
NRVNews

8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!

Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened. Leesa Sutton Brandon with the National Park Service say the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened Monday afternoon. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of...
ROANOKE, VA
musicfestnews.com

The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?

The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?. BIG Something, Possum Holler Productions, and Life is Art Studios proudly present The BIG What? with three nights of music, art, camping, love, and mystery in a beautiful outdoor setting on Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Virginia! The boys from BIG Something have always thrown magnificent festivals, and once again this year they’ve got a killer lineup. The festival has two main stages — WHAT? Stage and Pine Grove Stage (plus the late-night mystery stage), so you don’t have to miss a single note!
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy