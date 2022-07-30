Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing a Houston pastor in a road rage incident

www.12newsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for himAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. This happened on June 15 at about 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at the intersection of Tierwester Street and Meriburr Lane. The...
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Man crashes stolen ambulance into Whataburger drive-thru in Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A Sunday night joyride in a stolen ambulance ended on a somber note for one Houston man. According to a police spokesperson, Josue Vega, 26, helped himself to a Houston Fire Department ambulance parked at an area hospital just before 11 p.m. local time, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the...
KWTX
Frustrated Houston armed robbery suspect flees empty handed
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered a convenience store at around 4 p.m. June 23 in the 14100 block of Main Street. The suspect first acted like a customer,...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man at Kingwood apartment complex
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect police said fatally shot a man during an argument at a Kingwood apartment complex. Marqus Page, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Bernard, 29. According to Houston police, on July 20, officers were dispatched to a...
fox26houston.com
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography
VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022....
19-year-old found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say
Neighbors told ABC13 they heard what sounded like six gunshots go off. The 19-year-old was living with his grandparents, who happen to be out of town, authorities said.
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
Click2Houston.com
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
12newsnow.com
Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked
HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
Driver killed, passenger injured in North Freeway crash, Harris Co. deputies say
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep.
nypressnews.com
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Suspects connected to large catalytic converter theft ring bust appear in court
Court documents reveal that social media was a big factor in taking down the ring after two suspects posted a photo of them holding "wads of cash" and the stolen converters.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
