Soccer Pens Iceland International Hermannsdottir

LSU GOLD, the all-new, on-demand content streaming service of LSU Athletics, has officially launched today. Fans can join now with a 7-day free trial by signing up at lsu.gold, and the first 500 members to sign up for GOLD through the one-time payment option will be entered for a chance to win two sideline passes and tickets for LSU’s home football contest vs. Alabama on Nov. 5.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO