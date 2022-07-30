Maine Towns Named After Other Places in the World

wjbq.com
It Must be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine
Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
Maine Things To Do | August 2 to August 8
Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state including Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend and a vintage baseball game.
Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately
I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
Maine’s most famous lobsterwoman is now the subject of a book for kids
PORTLAND, Maine — Virginia Oliver, who at the age of 102 still goes out on Penobscot Bay to help her son catch lobsters, has had a memorable year. She was featured in a congressional proclamation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, honoring her as, “perhaps the world’s oldest lobster harvester.” (If there’s anyone out there who’s older, please raise your hand and speak up.)
Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire
Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight
I’m sitting at the six-seat bar in the 190-year-old building that now houses Wolfpeach, a new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Camden. My back is to the historic brick hearth that doubles as makeshift wine storage, and I’m enjoying a few deviled eggs and an intriguing terrine made from eel and pork. I finish the last of a flight of four house-made soft drinks— kombucha and kefir flavored with various tree saps and herbs—then turn to the cocktail list for my next drink. As I decide on a gin and tonic made with Blue Barren Distillery gin brewed in nearby Hope, a casual remark from owner Gabriela Acero makes me completely reevaluate the experience of my meal up until that point.
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers
Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
The 20 Top Restaurants to Cure Your Hangover in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Okay, we have all been there. The pounding headache, the nauseous stomachache, the shakes and the crying (okay, crying can be private). We have all had the hangover that will not seem to go away. Maybe that happens every Saturday...maybe that happens once a year. For some of us, a...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
They’re gone :(
My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
