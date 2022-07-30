ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine Towns Named After Other Places in the World

By The Captain
 3 days ago
wjbq.com

Q106.5

Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately

I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, ME
City
Peru, ME
City
Sorrento, ME
City
Belfast, ME
City
Norway, ME
City
Denmark, ME
City
Dresden, ME
City
Rome, ME
City
Wales, ME
City
Surry, ME
City
Poland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Lebanon, ME
City
Sweden, ME
City
Stockholm, ME
State
Maine State
City
Corea, ME
City
Naples, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine’s most famous lobsterwoman is now the subject of a book for kids

PORTLAND, Maine — Virginia Oliver, who at the age of 102 still goes out on Penobscot Bay to help her son catch lobsters, has had a memorable year. She was featured in a congressional proclamation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, honoring her as, “perhaps the world’s oldest lobster harvester.” (If there’s anyone out there who’s older, please raise your hand and speak up.)
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#In The World#Travel Guide#State Of Maine#World Traveler#Delorme#Maine Geographic Book Of
wabi.tv

Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire

Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

More affordable housing coming to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
MAINE STATE
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
Travel
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Politics
themainemag.com

Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight

I’m sitting at the six-seat bar in the 190-year-old building that now houses Wolfpeach, a new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Camden. My back is to the historic brick hearth that doubles as makeshift wine storage, and I’m enjoying a few deviled eggs and an intriguing terrine made from eel and pork. I finish the last of a flight of four house-made soft drinks— kombucha and kefir flavored with various tree saps and herbs—then turn to the cocktail list for my next drink. As I decide on a gin and tonic made with Blue Barren Distillery gin brewed in nearby Hope, a casual remark from owner Gabriela Acero makes me completely reevaluate the experience of my meal up until that point.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags

Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers

Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer

I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week

Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

They’re gone :(

My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
WISCASSET, ME
