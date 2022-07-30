ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 HOM

“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week

By Cooper Fox
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
949whom.com

Comments / 7

Mr. DAT
3d ago

Moosehead is the largest lake in Maine Chesuncook is the 2nd largest Sebago is the 3rd why don't these writers do their homework

Reply(1)
5
Related
92 Moose

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Weather#Broil Maine#Wgme
94.9 HOM

A List of Maine’s Longest Running Music Venues

Do you remember the best show you ever went to in Maine? Was it at Cross Insurance or the historic, Strand Theatre?. Can you smell the sweat and feel the vibrations of the place going nuts? It's always nostalgic to sit in your best concert memories and remember how fun they were.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?

Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
unh.edu

Fish Out of Cold Water?

Arctic charr, true to its name, is a cold-water fish that makes its southern-most home in Maine lakes, putting it at particular risk for the effects of climate change. Indeed, in the past century, the highly valued fish went extinct from the Vermont and New Hampshire lakes it colonized after glaciers receded 10,000 years ago.
DURHAM, NH
Q106.5

Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately

I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Saco, Maine Lets Its Artistic Flag Fly With Clever Murals and Crosswalks

Back in the November/December 2018 issue of Maine Boats, the magazine highlighted how new murals painted around various Maine towns were breathing new life into some older walls and landmarks around Vacationland. And while the murals highlighted in the article written and published by Maine Boats were all painted by professional artists in the area, there are some pieces of art scattered around Maine that aren't professional murals, but are still amazing.
SACO, ME
themainemag.com

Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight

I’m sitting at the six-seat bar in the 190-year-old building that now houses Wolfpeach, a new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Camden. My back is to the historic brick hearth that doubles as makeshift wine storage, and I’m enjoying a few deviled eggs and an intriguing terrine made from eel and pork. I finish the last of a flight of four house-made soft drinks— kombucha and kefir flavored with various tree saps and herbs—then turn to the cocktail list for my next drink. As I decide on a gin and tonic made with Blue Barren Distillery gin brewed in nearby Hope, a casual remark from owner Gabriela Acero makes me completely reevaluate the experience of my meal up until that point.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine

Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags

Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy