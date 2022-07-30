WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop for SummerSlam Go-Home Episode, Tops Ratings for Friday

411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Bianca Belair On Her Relationship With Becky Lynch, How Lynch Has Pushed WWE Women’s Division Forward
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair discussed her journey back to Raw Women’s title, her relationship with Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read her comments below. Bianca Belair on her journey back to Raw Women’s title: “In...
WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
Joey Janela On Whether He Regrets Anything With His AEW Run, Transitioning Back To Independent Scene
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Joey Janela discussed transitioning from AEW back to the independent scene, whether he regrets anything with his AEW run, and much more. You can read his comments below. Joey Janela on transitioning from AEW back to the independent scene: “At first, it was...
WWE Releases New Clash at the Castle Poster Featuring Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre
– WWE has released a new official poster for next month’s Clash at the Castle event, featuring WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and No. 1 contender Drew McIntyre. You can check out the poster image below. Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match on SmackDown last week...
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 2 Results: Updated Standings, More
STARDOM held the second day of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning, which saw Utami Hayashishita take on Syuri in the main event and more. You can check out the full results from the show, as well as the updated standings, below per Fightful:. * Donna del Mondo (Maika...
Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card
WWE has an updated lineup for its NXT Heatwave special following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on August 16th live on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
Renee Paquette Hasn’t Spoken With Tony Khan About A Role In AEW
During an interview with Wrestling Inc at Starrcast V, Renee Paquette said that she hasn’t spoke with Tony Khan at all, including about a possible role in AEW. She said: “I’ve never had any actual conversations with Tony [Khan]. I’ve not had any conversations with anybody there about stepping in and doing that … There is one thing that I definitely learned and that’s that I don’t love calling matches … Maybe it’s conducting interviews, maybe it’s finding some other kind of shows or some other kind of thing there, but I don’t know, maybe.“
AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Others Headed To Saudi Arabia Next Week
PWInsider reports that several WWE stars, including AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, are set to go to Saudi Arabia to promote the company. The WWE stars will be at Gamers Season (aka Gamers8), which is said to be the “biggest event for electronic sports and games in the world of Riyadh. It happens next month. They will promote the latest WWE game as well as the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV.
Who Should Be The First AEW Trios Champions?
After months of speculation, AEW has finally announced the implementation of Trios Titles to its brand. There was a time not that long ago when the AEW Trios Titles were badly needed in the promotion. Not only had the roster size grown to a point where another set of titles made sense, but the number of factions and groups of trios within AEW seemed to necessitate the institution of these titles.
Bobby Lashley Says All Mighty Open Challenge Is Likely Done, Wants Roster to Step Up
Bobby Lashley thinks that his open challenges for the US Title are done at this point, and is waiting for the roster to step to him. Lashley, who defeated Theory to retain the US Championship at SummerSlam last night, was interviewed by The Masked Man show about what’s next for him. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
Bryan Danielson and The Miz had a famous confrontation on Talking Smack back in 2016, and Danielson discussed the segment at Starrcast this weekend. The segment took place in August of that year and saw Danielson accuse Miz of wrestling “like a coward,” which resulted in Miz going off on Bryan staying in WWE at a time when the company wouldn’t clear him to wrestle. Danielson discussed the segment with Renee Paquette, who was the Talking Smack co-host, during a live episode of Pacquette’s The Sessions at Starrcast V on Saturday. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I am, as always, Jeremy Thomas and WWE is on an upward slide this week so let’s hope NXT rides the waves as well! NXT’s tag team divisions will see big matches tonight as the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships are decided and The Creed Brothers defend their titles against Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. Elsewhere, Von Wagner faces Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere match and Sarray battles NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There’s likely plenty more on the horizon as well, and I’m feeling optimistic about this one.
NWA Powerrr Results 8.2.22: NWA TV Championship Defended, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a Television Championship defense and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Matt Taven and Mike Bennett cut a promo about their goal to win the Tag Team Championships but are interrupted by La Rebellion who say they need to go through them. Bestia 666 shows up and sprays OGK with mist.
