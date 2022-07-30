President Biden coming to Michigan on August 2

www.tv20detroit.com
GuestA1A
3d ago
He just got a second helping of COVID and he's coming to Michigan? leave him at home in his basement
Mary ❤
3d ago
He came to Howell not so long ago. Hardly anyone there that supported him. He definitely was not welcomed here.
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.
Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor
A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
Here are the key primary election results from Arizona
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 1 Month to Primary: Polls
Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, is still fighting hard to retain her House seat with just a month until she faces off against Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the western state's GOP primary. Cheney, a staunch conservative who voted with Trump more...
Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms
Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
Eric Trump's Golf Bag Drops Major Hint of 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump has not formally announced that he will be running in the 2024 election but teased he will make an announcement after the midterm elections.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 4 Months to Election: Polls
Arizona Republicans aim to win back the Senate seat they held from 1969 until the Democratic senator took office in January 2021.
Stimulus check update: $2,800 could hit Michigan residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of Michigan face a lot of financial trouble because of the significant surge in inflation. And continuously increasing gas prices, food prices, and other grocery items worsens most Michigan residents' financial burden.
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Would Be Honored' to Be Trump's Running Mate
"I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration," the GOP congresswoman said.
GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”
Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
Wisconsin Senate and Governor Races Shaping Up Differently After Democratic Candidates Drop Out
The senate race in Wisconsin became clearer this past week. Ahead of the August 9th primary, 3 of the four leading Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving Mandela Barnes as the candidate likely to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary
With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
Six takeaways from Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Washington primaries
Kansas voters handed abortion-rights advocates a massive victory Tuesday, surging to the polls to defeat a measure that would have allowed the GOP-led legislature to impose new restrictions.
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
