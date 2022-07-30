Detroit Fire Department to compete at Tug Across the River today!

www.tv20detroit.com
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax Breaks
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?
$203M Housing Plan Announced In Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner fed up with constant littering by City of Detroit employees
DETROIT – A single mom of two on the west side of Detroit is having a trash problem. She lives across from the Davison Yard, which is where some city employees work. She claims to have seen them littering and says it often ends with her cleaning it up.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Tv20detroit.com
Officials urge residents to avoid section of Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
(WXYZ) — Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County until further notice after a reported spill of hexavalent chromium. The Michigan departments of Health and Human...
Tv20detroit.com
Wixom plant reportedly spills hexavalent chromium into portion of Huron River
As the extreme heat comes to metro Detroit on Wednesday, state regulators are telling people in several counties to avoid parts of the Huron River after a chemical spill in Wixom on Monday. They call this "a significant release" and they are sampling the water, hoping to have results in...
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs, calling them dangerous nuisance
Detroit Police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as some people run onto police impound lot to take them back
Detroit News
Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office
Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
Model D
Detroit Sound Conservancy secures $280K in grants to help restore historic Blue Bird Inn
What’s happening: It’s been a productive summer for the Detroit Sound Conservancy. The nonprofit dedicated to preserving the legacy of Detroit music has received three significant grants in the past few months, pushing them even closer toward their goal of reinvigorating the historic Blue Bird Inn on the city’s west side, which is set to become the main hub for the Detroit Sound Conservancy (DSC).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
visitdetroit.com
Top 12 Halal Spots to Visit in Metro Detroit
Are you looking for the best halal-friendly spots in the Metro Detroit area? Look no further, because I am about to give you my top favorite restaurants and dishes you HAVE to try!. My name is Hanan, from @detroithalaleats, and I’m here to tell you what you need to try...
Police fear human remains found in burned house could be missing Detroit barber
Detroit police say they fear human remains discovered in a burned house on Goddard Street might belong to missing Detroit barber David Woodger.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police shoot armed suspect on city's Southwest side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man who pulled a gun out while being pursued by police was shot by officers in Detroit Tuesday night, authorities said. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Annabelle Street near Downing Street. Detroit Police Department Chief said officers were on "proactive patrol" after he says...
Detroit News
Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds
Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the Wayne County Fair
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's fair time!. The Wayne County Fair runs from now through Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Belleville. Entry is free, but parking is $5. Some activities cost extra. For example, wristbands are needed for the carnival rides, and the off-road derby is $10. Fair...
Jimmy Hoffa MURDER WEAPON Could Be Buried In Detroit Backyard: New Photos Reveal Location Of Concrete Graveyard THREE MILES From Where Labor Boss Was Last Seen Alive
A bombshell new report has detailed the potential site where the FBI could dig for Jimmy Hoffa's murder weapon.According to the website Knewz, law enforcement has been told the gun used to kill the legendary labor leader lies in a graveyard located in the backyard of a private residence in Franklin, Michigan.Hoffa disappeared in Detroit on July 30, 1975.In intriguing new details in the longstanding mystery, the house where the weapon is thought to be buried once belonged to longtime Detroit mob associate Leonard “Little Lenny” Schultz.The location is only a three-mile car ride from the shopping plaza parking lot...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as people run onto impound lot to take them back
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Early Monday morning at a police impound lot on Detroit's east side, a number of people ran past security officers and intimidated them in an effort to illegally retrieve some of the 20 ATVs police seized two days earlier. "That tells you the lengths people will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
