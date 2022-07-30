Max’s Moment – Lady Colonels Open BGSG With Win

www.yoursportsedge.com
Lindsey Sisters Post Matching Scores at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational (w/PHOTOS)
UHA’s Rheagan and Conlee Lindsey hit the course at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, tying for 11th in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. Both carded an 82, including 41 on the front and back, finishing a stroke back of Hopkinsville’s Anna Fort...
PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lady Lyons hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers in a preseason soccer match Tuesday evening at Lee S. Jones Park. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Take a look. Lady Lyons vs Calloway County.
Blane, Fort Post Top-10 Finishes at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational (w/PHOTOS)
It was the girls’ turn at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. The host Lady Tigers only had two golfers in the field, but they made the most of it with a pair of top-10 finishes. Cate...
Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’
It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
Lady Colonels Win Twice at Bluegrass State Games
The Christian County Lady Colonels got off to a good start Friday at the Bluegrass State Games in Lexington by claiming two wins in come-from-behind fashion. The Lady Colonels opened pool play with a 9-21, 21-14, 15-7 win over Whitefield Academy of Louisville. They followed that with a 16-21, 21-19, 15-10 victory over Western Hills.
Final Regular Season Matchup for Lady Tigers and Lady Cols Coming Up September 12
The 2022 high school soccer season will officially get underway Monday, August 8. With it also begins the projected final season of girls’ soccer competition at Hopkinsville High School and Christian County School. Mark down the date of September 12 on your sports calendar. That date is set to...
Lady Rockets Run Past Lady Colonels in Scrimmage
The Christian County Lady Colonels continued their preparations for the start of the 2022 soccer season Monday evening. The Lady Colonels hosted the Crittenden County Lady Rockets at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Colonels, who struggled at times to find the net last season, had that same difficulty Monday...
Blazers Fall to Murray in Monday Night Scrimmage
With the season just a week away, the University Heights Academy Blazers continued their preparations for the start of the new soccer season Monday evening. The Blazers hosted the defending 1st Region champion Murray Tigers in a preseason season scrimmage. Murray would end up taking the scrimmage 5-1. UHA’s goal...
Colonels Rout Falcons 8-0 in Preseason Soccer Scrimmage
After struggling at times to find the goal last season, Monday night’s scrimmage held some promise for the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels put up 8 goals on the scoreboard as they rolled past Fort Campbell 8-0 in a preseason scrimmage at the Stadium of Champions. The Colonels took...
Landon Hunt Places 6th at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Landon Hunt topped Christian County’s golfers on Monday with a 4-over-par 76 in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. He was one of three players to tie for sixth place in action at Hopkinsville Country Club. Hunt shot 38 on each side of the course. Drew...
UHA’s Shouse, Foster Card 85s at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Luke Shouse and Wade Foster each shot 85s on Monday to lead the University Heights Academy golfers in action at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. Jaxin Pollock shot a 97 on the Hopkinsville Country Club course while Tanner Stevenson finished at 105 and Ben Stone 119...
TOP TEN – Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
It was the boys’ turn on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational, with almost twenty teams competing at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Check out some of the day’s best shots in this Top Ten.
Caldwell Golfers Compete at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington shot the low round of the day for the Tiger golf team in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational on Monday. Whittington had an 8-over-par 80 while Austin Crick was next with an 84. Camden McGregor carded an 85, Ryan Hammett 94...
PREVIEW – Rebels Look to Continue Late Season Momentum from 2021
The early part of the 2021 soccer season was a struggle for the Todd County Central Rebels. However, the Rebels finished with a bit of a flourish, taking five of their final seven matches, including two against district competition. The Rebels will be looking to continue that kind of momentum as the 2022 season gets underway.
WLKY.com
Kentucky men's basketball team holding telethon to raise funds for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky men's basketball is hosting a telethon at Rupp Arena on Tuesday to raise funds for those affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky. The team announced the telethon in a video on their Twitter Sunday. In addition to the telethon, the team...
foxlexington.com
Kentucky signs 7-footer Ugonna Kingsley
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – John Calipari and Kentucky aren’t done adding to the 2022-23 roster. The Wildcats landed a commitment from 7-foot big man Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso on Monday afternoon. He has already signed with the team, and will join Kentucky this fall. Kingsley announced his commitment...
aseaofblue.com
Tuesday Headlines: Big-Time Announcement Edition
Late last week Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari hinted at the possibility of adding a “really interesting” scheduling opportunity if the team could avoid “roadblocks.” While there are several opponents that would be “really interesting” additions to this year’s schedule, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are far and away the most intriguing of the bunch.
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
Glass artist Stephen Rolfe Powell’s life and art will be celebrated in an exhibition in the Ky. town he called home
The Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville hosts “The Power of Color,” a retrospective on Powell’s work, Aug. 26 - Oct. 29.
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
