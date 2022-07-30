ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Max’s Moment – Lady Colonels Open BGSG With Win

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels Win Twice at Bluegrass State Games

The Christian County Lady Colonels got off to a good start Friday at the Bluegrass State Games in Lexington by claiming two wins in come-from-behind fashion. The Lady Colonels opened pool play with a 9-21, 21-14, 15-7 win over Whitefield Academy of Louisville. They followed that with a 16-21, 21-19, 15-10 victory over Western Hills.
LEXINGTON, KY
