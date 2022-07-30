ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas

By Danny Merrell
KICKS 105
KICKS 105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kicks105.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICKS 105

Shop Local This Tax Free Weekend In Lufkin And Nacogdoches, Texas

In no time we will see buses running and school zone signs flashing in Deep East Texas. There are so many little things that have to be done quickly before school starts. Nacogdoches starts back to school on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 and Lufkin starts a bit earlier on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Some school districts across the state started back this week, but luckily we have a little time to take advantage of tax-free weekend before classes get underway.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lufkin, TX
Entertainment
City
Pasadena, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KICKS 105

Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Names New Softball Coach

Angelina College has been named the school's fourth softball head coach in the program’s history. Brette Kohring, a Brenham, Texas native, will be leading the helm for the Lady 'Runners softball team. Kohring is no stranger to the AC softball program.She was a standout player for the Angelina College...
LUFKIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarface
Person
Dolly Parton
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Kurth Memorial Shelter

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center serves as animal control and enforcement for Lufkin, but they do so much more than that. They also accept animal surrenders from around Angelina County and they help people make the right match when they adopt an animal. The shelter also has a foster program to place animals that would have been euthanized due to time and space in the shelter in caring homes while they await potential adoption.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Welcome This Beautiful Tiger To Lufkin, Texas

Today July 29th, 2022 is International Tiger Day. The Ellen Trout Zoo is celebrating by officially welcoming a new tiger to the zoo family. Arya, the Malayan Tiger, has already made an impact since her arrival. Arya is 8 years old and according to the Ellen Trout Zoo she has...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Henderson councilman remembers friend Deputy Lorenzo Bustos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man. Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.
HENDERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Cowboy#Dance#Hughes Entertainment
KICKS 105

Surreal French Acadian Style Home In Lufkin, Texas

After living on the outskirts of Lufkin a few times, I decided I really never wanted to move outside of Loop 287 in Lufkin. The proximity to work and shopping keeps the miles off of your car and makes trips to the store a breeze. Saying this home meets those...
messenger-news.com

EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS

CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
CROCKETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KICKS 105

Walmart Pickup Switches Sides In Lufkin, Texas

When you go to Walmart are you team left or team right? To be more clear, what side of the store do you go in on?. The grocery side is on the right and the general merchandise side is on the left if you are looking at the front of the building from the parking lot. Which side you go in is usually a matter of proximity to the items you came in for.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

This House Is A Hot Tub Time Machine in Lufkin, Texas

I am all about living inside the loop in Lufkin, and I shared a bit about that on the last house. What if you want to have the best of both worlds?. Country living inside Loop 287 is possible and this house proves it. Located near the Angelina County Sheriff's Office at 2009 East Lufkin Avenue, this sprawling home has a lot to offer.
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
HENDERSON, TX
KICKS 105

Free Produce Distribution For Families In Lufkin, Texas

The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry makes its way to Lufkin again with its drive-thru produce distribution. It will be held outside the George H. Henderson Expo Center at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive on Loop 287 in Lufkin. Stop in Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 10 am to 12...
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy