Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas

Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
KTRE
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
Shop Local This Tax Free Weekend In Lufkin And Nacogdoches, Texas
In no time we will see buses running and school zone signs flashing in Deep East Texas. There are so many little things that have to be done quickly before school starts. Nacogdoches starts back to school on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 and Lufkin starts a bit earlier on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Some school districts across the state started back this week, but luckily we have a little time to take advantage of tax-free weekend before classes get underway.
Two East Texas cities join million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 23 other Texas cities filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, […]
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas
The owners at Nac Cocina in Nacogdoches made the difficult decision to close their doors for the final time this Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The owners posted the abrupt closure in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was only open for about a year and was located in...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Names New Softball Coach
Angelina College has been named the school's fourth softball head coach in the program’s history. Brette Kohring, a Brenham, Texas native, will be leading the helm for the Lady 'Runners softball team. Kohring is no stranger to the AC softball program.She was a standout player for the Angelina College...
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Kurth Memorial Shelter
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center serves as animal control and enforcement for Lufkin, but they do so much more than that. They also accept animal surrenders from around Angelina County and they help people make the right match when they adopt an animal. The shelter also has a foster program to place animals that would have been euthanized due to time and space in the shelter in caring homes while they await potential adoption.
Welcome This Beautiful Tiger To Lufkin, Texas
Today July 29th, 2022 is International Tiger Day. The Ellen Trout Zoo is celebrating by officially welcoming a new tiger to the zoo family. Arya, the Malayan Tiger, has already made an impact since her arrival. Arya is 8 years old and according to the Ellen Trout Zoo she has...
Angelina Arts Alliance Announces Rescheduled Kristin Chenoweth Performance In Lufkin, Texas
Kristin Chenoweth was originally scheduled to perform at the Angelina Arts Alliance season opener on September 3rd, 2022. Now Chenoweth's upcoming nuptials have caused the show to be rescheduled. The "Wicked" performer's show will now be on May 6th, 2023 at 7:30 pm on the Temple Theater stage. All of...
KLTV
Henderson councilman remembers friend Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man. Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.
Surreal French Acadian Style Home In Lufkin, Texas
After living on the outskirts of Lufkin a few times, I decided I really never wanted to move outside of Loop 287 in Lufkin. The proximity to work and shopping keeps the miles off of your car and makes trips to the store a breeze. Saying this home meets those...
messenger-news.com
EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS
CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
2-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler causes closure on I-20
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon has caused a lane closure on Interstate Highway 20, according to TxDOT. The crash occurred eastbound on the highway around mile marker 582 at the FM 3053 bridge, and officials said the inside lane is closed as of 3 p.m.
Walmart Pickup Switches Sides In Lufkin, Texas
When you go to Walmart are you team left or team right? To be more clear, what side of the store do you go in on?. The grocery side is on the right and the general merchandise side is on the left if you are looking at the front of the building from the parking lot. Which side you go in is usually a matter of proximity to the items you came in for.
This House Is A Hot Tub Time Machine in Lufkin, Texas
I am all about living inside the loop in Lufkin, and I shared a bit about that on the last house. What if you want to have the best of both worlds?. Country living inside Loop 287 is possible and this house proves it. Located near the Angelina County Sheriff's Office at 2009 East Lufkin Avenue, this sprawling home has a lot to offer.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
Free Produce Distribution For Families In Lufkin, Texas
The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry makes its way to Lufkin again with its drive-thru produce distribution. It will be held outside the George H. Henderson Expo Center at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive on Loop 287 in Lufkin. Stop in Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 10 am to 12...
