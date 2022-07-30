Walking Our Faith: Hope is a verb

Expansions and daily operations at ski areas can affect the local environment, and ski area leaders are looking to offset their impacts. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has a goal of reaching carbon neutral by 2025. To do that, sustainability manager Mike Nathan said that avoiding the disturbance of the local environment in the first place has been a major strategy in larger projects that A-Basin pursues and completes. This, he said, can include going well under constraints made by the U.S. Forest Service. This could include taking 5% of trees in an area instead of the allotted 20% or limbing a tree — or cutting the limbs on the bottom 10 feet — instead of cutting down the entire tree.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO