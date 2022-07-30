Walking Our Faith: Hope is a verb

www.summitdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Biff America: Smile and say ‘cheese’
“You will be unfit to drive. We can’t discharge you until someone is here to pick you up. Have you arranged for a ride home?”. “Yes,” I answered. “My wife is running errands now, but she’ll return when I’m done. I’ll text her now. What time should she get here?”
Summit Daily News
High Country Veterans Adventures hosting mountain bike fundraiser
High Country Veterans Adventures, in partnership with Podium Sports, will host its first mountain bike fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 14, at Frisco Adventure Park, 21 Recreation Way, Frisco. The event is open to all, but veterans will receive preference. The ride will begin at 10 a.m. from the Frisco Adventure Park...
Summit Daily News
21st annual Breckenridge August Art Festival begins Thursday
Another summer event from local producer Mountain Art Festivals is scheduled for this week. The 21st annual Breckenridge August Art Festival begins Thursday, Aug. 4, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station, 505 S. Park Ave. The free, nationally ranked show is...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The Breckenridge trash disposal plan is not the right call
Anyone evaluate the cost incurred for trash pickup and disposal? Is it the landfill or the gas guzzling truck that stops and starts at each house or establishment and the labor to execute this task? If the later, then there is little savings in green or our royal greenback. Who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Summit County ski areas use seed collecting, restoration to mend impacts on local environment
Expansions and daily operations at ski areas can affect the local environment, and ski area leaders are looking to offset their impacts. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has a goal of reaching carbon neutral by 2025. To do that, sustainability manager Mike Nathan said that avoiding the disturbance of the local environment in the first place has been a major strategy in larger projects that A-Basin pursues and completes. This, he said, can include going well under constraints made by the U.S. Forest Service. This could include taking 5% of trees in an area instead of the allotted 20% or limbing a tree — or cutting the limbs on the bottom 10 feet — instead of cutting down the entire tree.
Summit Daily News
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in Summit County and moved back in 2020....
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: What can I do with my surplus veggies from my garden?
Dear Eartha, I have never planted my own veggie garden before, but I took the leap this year! Growing my own veggies already brings me so much joy and now my lettuce is growing like crazy. Is there anything I can do with my extras?. Hats off to you for...
Summit Daily News
Popular Grand County trail receives restoration improvements
GRAND COUNTY — July 16 and 17 were bluebird days in Grand County, calling hikers to enjoy the sunshine. Many headed out to Jim Creek Trail, a popular route near Winter Park Resort. Another group was on Jim Creek that weekend, but they were doing more than enjoying the trail. Members of Grand County’s Headwaters Trails Alliance and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado wielded spades and pickaxes to restore the trail’s surface, ensuring it remains a safe, pleasant excursion for hikers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge leaders discuss ways to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles
Town leaders in Breckenridge have been looking for ways to get rid of the public using plastic water bottles, but before that can happen, council members have to discuss potential alternatives. On Tuesday, July 26, the council heard a presentation from Boomerang Water, a company that bottles and distributes aluminum water bottles that can be returned and reused.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne passes ordinance to outlaw leaving traditional trash cans out overnight, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Silverthorne Town Council passed a new ordinance that will define when residents can leave their trash cans out for pick-up. Ordinance 2022-17 aims to minimize opportunities for wildlife such as bears or raccoons to access garbage in town. Most animal interference happens at night, which is why council approved the new rule.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Silverthorne needs to address its traffic issues due to the Glenwood Canyon conundrum
When Glenwood Canyon sneezes, the town of Silverthorne gets admitted to the intensive care unit. I am talking about the town’s lack of interest and management over all of the road construction. With Adams Avenue closed down in multiple places for extended periods of time, when the detour traffic from Glenwood hits, all the traffic is confined to Colorado Highway 9. From Fourth to Sixth streets, Adams Avenue stays in a ripped-up state, sometimes open to traffic, sometimes not. From 13th Street to Ruby Ranch Road, the town is letting the contractor for “Luxury Townhouses” take its own sweet time getting Adams Avenue back in service.
Summit Daily News
Dillon Residents voice mixed opinions on blocking off Buffalo Street to through traffic as a solution to event traffic issues
The residents of West Buffalo and Three Rivers streets in Dillon offered varied opinions in response to closing the streets to through traffic. Concerns about excess traffic flowing through residential neighborhoods during events, like shows at the amphitheater and during farmers markets, sparked the conversation. The town sent out an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Local drought could end if rainy three-month outlook holds as Summit County enters week 8 of no fire restrictions
There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 8. At the Summit County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains should continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The two-week outlook predicts above average temperatures...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge local joins the ranks of National Association of Realtors’ 30 under 30
Leah Canfield, a Breckenridge local and the associate broker at Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, has recently been named among the National Association of Realtors’ 30 Under 30 list. She also earned the International Society of Excellence Status for her real estate performance. The 30 Under 30 is a collection...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The 180-day permit for short term rentals should be reinstated
The municipal governments of Summit County are going ’round and ’round trying to solve the short-term housing dilemma. There are five general categories of owner/resident in this county. Full-time resident owners: live here, have paid property taxes several years, kids attend schools, invested in the community, etc. Part-time...
Summit Daily News
Gas prices in Summit County continue to slide
Over the past several weeks, gas prices have stabilized below the $5 mark and decreased further since peaking earlier in the summer. In Summit County, AAA reported that gas prices are averaging $4.60 per gallon. That is a drop from late June, when the county was averaging about $5.08 for a gallon of gas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Strong Tigers: Summer strength, conditioning program brings promising seasons for Summit athletic teams
When witnessing a successful sports season, it is often easy to overlook the preparation that is put in by the athletes prior to the start of the season. It is easy to see a team, like the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche, win a championship and not consider the hours of hard work that were spent prior to a skate ever touching the ice.
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne looks to make wage increases for government employees as hiring becomes more competitive
As towns across Summit County look to beef up compensation and benefits in order to retain employees, the town of Silverthorne is continuing efforts to keep valuable employees as well as bringing on new ones. Town Manager Ryan Hyland said that the town completed a market study in order to...
Comments / 0