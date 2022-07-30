Reports of Google Stadia's death are greatly exaggerated, says Google Stadia

www.androidpolice.com
Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox
In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
5 Google Pixel 6a settings you'll want to change today
Almost nothing is set up perfectly out of the box. Even buying a Kindle, which arrives already signed in on your account, requires dialing in your preferred margins, font sizes, etc. The first few hours with a new gadget can actually be crucial because if you don't see something as "wrong" immediately and change it, you might just live with the way it is rather than discover a better way to do things. As an outright expert in setting up phones, here are the settings I'd adjust on day one for my own Google Pixel 6a.
Google's at it again, app version numbers go missing on the Play Store
Google recently removed the trusty permission overview from Play Store app listings only to quickly backtrack on the decision after outcry from users and developers alike. Now it looks like the company is in the process of removing another vital piece of information from app listings. For some, app version numbers have disappeared, making it more difficult to understand at a glance which update you’re about to install.
Google may not launch Android 13 until September
Google released the initial preview of Android 13 pretty early compared to previous versions of the OS. That led many to believe that Android 13 would launch publicly for everyone earlier than usually, too. However, the latest evidence suggests that this might not be the case. While we wouldn’t have been surprised if Google launched Android 13 this month, it looks like the new version might only come out in September.
How to download Google Chrome on your Mac
Even though using an Android device with a Mac might seem counterproductive, plenty of people use that combination. Each person might have different reasons for making that choice. Some may not appreciate the philosophy behind iOS and prefer a more open and flexible platform like Android. Others may find macOS to be almost as open and stable as Android. However, choosing not to have an iPhone means your phone doesn't natively sync with your Mac, at least not as instinctively as it would if you had an Apple handset.
Spotify takes personalized playlists a step further with Friends Mix
Spotify has been in the news almost every other day recently, from acquiring Heardle — a Wordle-based game involving music — to giving up on Car Thing after spending upwards of $30 million on the project. The company also aims to increase collaborative interactions between Spotify users, as evidenced by last year's introduction of Blend. And the makers of Spotify have now announced the arrival of a new Friends Mix, harnessing those Blend collaborations to present a larger catalog of dynamic music recommendations based on what your friends are listening to.
Twitter test lets you mix and match photos, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet
Twitter currently limits how you can use media in a Tweet, restricting you to either a still photo, a video, or a GIF. In the last two cases, you can only embed a single piece of animated media in a Tweet, but you can have up to four still images in one, and you can't cross between the categories. The company has been working on expanding how this works so that you can use multiple types of media together in one Tweet, and it has confirmed that it's recently started testing the feature and may be available for some customers.
Diablo Immortal rakes in $100 million in eight weeks
After a mere eight weeks, Diablo Immortal has earned Blizzard over $100 million in revenue despite being review-bombed by users and receiving a lukewarm reception from critics. This information comes from analytics firm Sensor Tower, which compared Diablo Immortal to other games that reached the lofty $100 million mark, like Pokémon Go and Fortnite.
Take a crack at this playable Google Doodle and see if you can win at pétanque
A lot of cultures have this particular game where you aim and launch stones to try and get them as close to a target as possible while trying to block your opponent's stones from doing the same. You might be familiar with bocce, lawn bowling, or even curling, but in France, they call it pétanque and an upcoming Google Doodle lets us play a game or two. Or, uh, twenty-three. Look, TikTok isn't for me, okay?
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Catching up, tuning out, and rocking on
We’ve pretty much got premium true wireless earbuds down to a science now: They need good audio, good ANC, good battery life, and they shouldn’t be a hassle to use. The Google Pixel Buds Pro, I'm pleased to say, offer all of that. While companies like Samsung, Sony,...
Google Pixel 6a bootloader unlocking issue fixed in the latest update
Most people buying a Pixel 6a will be fine with the software it ships with, but some of our audience prefers to experiment with things like third-party ROMs or root their devices. Those processes usually require unlocking a phone's bootloader to make modifications to it, and Google actually allows that practice — a lot of companies don't. When Pixel 6a preorders started arriving, though, customers trying to perform this maneuver ran into an issue where that option wasn't available to them. But Google tells Android Police that the new OTA update, rolling out now, will fix the issue.
Your WhatsApp group admin will soon be able to delete your messages
WhatsApp certainly didn’t pioneer group chats, but it was instrumental in making them an indispensable part of our lives. The Meta-owned service has been around for over a decade now, and group chats have been a WhatsApp feature since 2011. However, group administrators don’t have much control over the chat itself. To fix this for good, we learned WhatsApp is beta testing powerful controls, so administrators can delete messages sent by other members.
WhatsApp's upcoming chatbot will tell you what's new when you update
WhatsApp is almost always adding new features to the instant messaging app, and the latest addition will one day make it easier to understand what is new on the service. A new feature currently in development will introduce you to an official WhatsApp account within the app, and it’ll message you when new features land.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
YouTube Music's playlist redesign is slowly making its way to phones
YouTube Music is undergoing a bit of a design overhaul, with reports dating back to May about impending changes in how the app displays playlists. The company is also testing a dynamic queue feature for the app and adding compatibility for Android 13's media controls ahead of its big release later this fall. With last month's playlist UI redesign of the YouTube Music app for tablets, it was only a matter of time before the feature made its way to phones. According to one user on Reddit, that seems to be happening right now.
Play Store lays out new rules to curb intrusive full screen ads
Google Play regularly revises its policies in response to both new and old problems that can be found among apps in the marketplace. Many of the changes may only impact developers, with some will also having indirect effects that show up for users; but there are a few that many people will benefit from right away.
Swipe your texts away — or don't — in the latest Google Messages beta
Today, life on Android is all about convenience and familiarity. Tech giants like Google are trying (or so we like to think) to ensure all their apps look cohesive and work similarly. It is perhaps for this reason Google is finally bringing the Gmail app’s old customizable swipe actions to the latest Messages beta.
Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch canceled, and it’s not clear why
The first big phone launch of August has been canceled at the last minute as the Motorola event set for today will no longer go ahead. The brand has spent the last few weeks teasing the Motorola Razr 2022 foldable and the X30 Pro flagship. Today, an event was set to take place in China, where both phones were expected to be unveiled. The event was set for 7:30 AM EST, but the company announced it was canceled a couple of hours before the launch was scheduled to begin.
Spotify will let some users play or shuffle albums the way they like
When viewing albums on Spotify, the top of the interface has always had a green play button that shuffled songs by default, whether you liked it or not. That was until it didn't and all that took was a tweet from Adele. Artists deliberately arrange tracks on most albums in a particular order and shuffling can screw up the experience they want to offer. Opinions on this decision were divided, though, so to settle things once and for all, Spotify is now splitting its play and shuffle buttons on both playlists and artist pages. But, as always, there's a catch.
Battlegrounds Mobile India gets banned after government order
PUBG, or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, was named the "Mobile Game of the Year" in 2018 at The Game Awards. It was one of the most popular games in India where it competed for the top grossing action game spot against the likes of Garena FreeFire and Call of Duty: Mobile. However, the game has had constant run-ins with Indian authorities. It was banned in 2020 along with another 117 China-based apps for violating Indian user privacy by illegally transferring their data to locations outside India. Now, its revamp, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has also been banned from Android and iOS devices in the country.
