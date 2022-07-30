Dittmer woman seriously hurt in crash northeast of Grubville

www.myleaderpaper.com
Man shot and killed on I-55 Friday identified
ST. LOUIS – The person killed Friday night on I-55 has been identified. Deolandis Dabney, 27, was shot at about 12:30 p.m. on I-55 at South Broadway. Officers found him inside a four-door silver car suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The back passenger window was shot out, though it remains unclear […]
kfmo.com
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
myleaderpaper.com
Two men, woman hurt in crash near Blackwell
A De Soto man was seriously injured Thursday night, July 28, in a two-vehicle crash at Hwy. E and Upper Blackwell Road south of De Soto near Blackwell in Jefferson County. A Bonne Terre man and a High Ridge woman also were injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Car reported stolen in Festus found torched in Herculaneum
A Festus man told police he saw someone steal his car from outside his house in the 1100 block of North Third Street but was unable to stop the theft. The car was found a short time later on fire in Herculaneum, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said...
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
KMOV
St. Peters grandmother’s basement floods the day she faced her daughter’s killer
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters woman lost her home in an instant- on a day she was already dreading. “I was sitting on the couch writing my victim’s impact statement and heard running water and thought it was the shower,” recalled Stacy Stelzer. Flood water...
CBC High School student dies after being struck by 2 vehicles outside of Ted Drewes Friday
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy who attended Christian Brothers College High School died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Chippewa Street. Matthew Nikolai was identified as the victim on Saturday morning by police. According to St. Louis police, Nikolai...
edglentoday.com
Convictions Continue In Tri-County Theft Ring
EDWARDSVILLE – Larry Thompson, 36, pled guilty in two cases against him regarding numerous residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in the Metro area in Madison County Court on Friday, July 29, 2022. These convictions resulted from the joint investigative work between several Metro communities. Thompson was among multiple suspects...
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Traveling I-44 Through Central Missouri Will Be Messy This Month
The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists that if they're planning to travel through Central Missouri on Interstate 44 in August to expect lane closures and multiple work zones. MoDOT Central District Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur says in a MoDOT press release that those traveling on Interstate 44...
KMOV
15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after 15 cars were hit by bullets in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning, officers say. Officers tell News 4 that officers heard about 100 shots just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of 21st and Lucas. Police later found 15 cars with ballistic damage.
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely OKs $482,687 for street repaving
Pevely residents soon will notice repaving work going on around the city. The Pevely Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 July 18 to award a $482,687 contract to Jokerst Paving and Contracting in Festus to complete this summer’s asphalt overlay projects. The company submitted the lowest of two bids for...
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
myleaderpaper.com
Opal Elaine Sickman, 89, Festus
Opal Elaine Sickman, 89, of Festus died July 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Sickman was a farmer and homemaker. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in French Village. Born Aug. 1, 1932, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Genevieve (Sewald) and Charles Sickman.
