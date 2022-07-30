Citing 100% renewable push, Polis leads western governors in geothermal energy push

www.summitdaily.com
Related
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
Summit Daily News
Why a Maryland congressman has spent $1 million on a Colorado liquor license ballot initiative
Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores. U.S. Rep....
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Submit comments on the Colorado big game management plan
For over 20 years I’ve had the privilege of hunting, hiking, climbing, fishing and floating Colorado’s vast expanse of public lands and waters, including some 8.3 million acres managed by the Bureau of Land Management. Colorado’s public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management are home to some of the nation’s largest migratory deer and elk herds. These lands, marked generally by low-lying canyons and dry hills, also sustain a greater abundance of big game species important to hunters.
Summit Daily News
Hiker traffic on Colorado 14ers fell by 110,000 visits in 2021 after setting a record in 2020
After a record-setting year for Colorado’s highest peaks at the height of the pandemic, traffic on the state’s 14ers dropped in 2021, falling by more than 110,000 user days. The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, using remote-sensor counters on 23 trails around the state, counted about 303,000 hikers scaling the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife gives free admission to military and veterans throughout August
Active duty, veterans and National Guard members will receive free admission to all state parks in Colorado throughout the month of August. Any of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s offices can issue a free pass to anyone who has proof of military service. Passes became available on Aug. 1 and will last through Aug. 31. Other park fees like camping reservations will still apply. Vehicles that display a Colorado disabled veteran or Purple Heart license plant will receive year-round free entry to all state parks, as well.
Summit Daily News
All state park entrance fees waived to celebrate Colorado Day on Monday
All of Colorado’s state parks will have free admission Monday, Aug. 1, to celebrate Colorado Day. Aug. 1 marks the 146th anniversary of Colorado becoming the 38th state. Entry will be free across all parks, but other fees like camping reservations will still be charged. Some of the closest parks to Summit County include Sylvan Lake, Staunton State Park, Golden Gate Canyon and Stagecoach.
Comments / 0